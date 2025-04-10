Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Fortuna Sittard will host Feyenoord at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be hoping to return to winning ways to remain in the qualification playoff spots.

Ad

Fortuna were quite fortunate to come away with a point thanks to a 92nd-minute equalizer from Rodrigo Guth in their 1-1 draw against Twente last time out. The hosts, who have lost seven and drawn two of their last 11 league games, are sat in ninth place but could end the weekend as low as 15th place should they fail to get anything out of their clash with one of the league's top sides.

Ad

Trending

Feyenoord did a good job holding on to their 1-0 lead to get all three points against AZ Alkmaar last time out as they registered an eighth consecutive unbeaten league outing. The visitors can hardly dream of clinching the title as they are 14 points off the top with six games to go but will remain optimistic of catching up with second-placed PSV Eindhoven and earning direct qualification to next season's UEFA Champions League.

Ad

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 54th meeting between these two sides. Fortuna have won only 10 of their previous matchups, and 10 have ended in draws, while Feyenoord have won the remaining 33.

The hosts are winless in the last 10 editions of this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

The visitors have been rampant in front of goal with 22 goals scored across their last 10 games against Fortunezen.

The two teams drew 1-1 when they faced off earlier in the season.

Only five teams in the Eredivisie have scored fewer goals than Fortuna’s 33 after 28 league games played.

Feyenoord have the second-best offensive record in the Dutch top flight and the joint-second best defensive record in the division with 62 goals scored and 32 conceded.

Ad

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction

The hosts are considerable underdogs going into the weekend clash and will need to be at their rare best to get a result.

De Stadionclub have won their last four games on the bounce and will head into this one with confidence. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should win here.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Feyenoord

Ad

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More