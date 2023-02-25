Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2023

Fortuna Sittard will host Feyenoord at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday in another round of the Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing a top-half finish at the end of the season. They were beaten 3-1 by Waalwijk in their last league outing, taking the lead via a Burak Yilmaz strike early in the second half before their opponents turned the game on their heads.

Fortuna sit 11th in the league with 26 points from 22 games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Feyenoord have enjoyed a brilliant season and are now pushing for their first Eredivisie title since the 2016-17 campaign. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over AZ Alkmaar in their last game, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Marcus Pedersen getting on the scoresheet late in either half to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 49 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to pick up maximum points this weekend and strengthen their grip at the top.

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 16th meeting between Fortuna and Feyenoord. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 11 times.

The first-ever draw between the two sides came in their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Only three of Fortuna's seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Feyenoord have picked up 24 points on the road in the league this season. Only AZ Alkmaar (25) have picked up more.

De Stadionclub have the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction

Fortuna's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just one of their last six games on the road and could struggle here.

Feyenoord have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last 14 games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

