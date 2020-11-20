Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Following the international break, domestic action recommences in the Dutch Eredivisie, with Fortuna Sittard taking on Feyenoord on Sunay.

This feels like a must-win game for both sides. Fortuna are stuck at the bottom of the Eredivisie, two points from safety, while Feyenoord sit in fourth place, just one point away from a European qualifying spot.

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Fortuna Sittard have been in awful form this season. They haven’t won a game in eight attempts in the Eredivisie, and have picked up just three points from draws with AZ, FC Emmen and PEC Zwolle.

More worryingly for them, in those eight games, they’ve somehow managed to concede 22 goals. That tally is more than any team bar VVV-Venlo, who famously lost 13-0 to Ajax.

Feyenoord’s form has been almost a polar opposite to their opponents this weekend. They haven’t lost a domestic game all season, and have only been kept off the top of the table by virtue of their three draws. Their most recent results have been wins over FC Emmen and FC Groningen.

Fortuna Sittard form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Feyenoord form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Dick Advocaat over de mogelijke oorzaken van de vele blessures: #forfey — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Team News

Fortuna are lucky enough to have no players ruled out of this game – a minor miracle when you consider the spread of COVID-19 across Europe.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎬 Heb jij alle FOX DOCs van Fortuna Sittard al gezien?



👉🏼 https://t.co/MiEA0pkIN7#SamenNaoVeure pic.twitter.com/yJf9DKGMCs — Fortuna Sittard (@FortunaSittard) November 17, 2020

Feyenoord are also COVID-free, but have a number of injury concerns ahead of this match. Ridgeciano Haps, Tyrell Malacia, Justin Bijlow and Leroy Fer are ruled out, while Orkun Kokcu, Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek and Luis Sinisterra are all doubts.

Injured: Ridgeciano Haps, Tyrell Malacia, Justin Bijlow, Leroy Fer

Doubtful: Orkun Kokcu, Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek, Luis Sinisterra

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Advertisement

Fortuna Sittard predicted XI (4-3-3): Yanick van Osch, Lazoros Rota, Jaroslaw Jach, Martin Angha, George Cox, Tesfaldet Tekie, Jorrit Smeets, Zian Flemming, Lisandro Semedo, Mats Seuntjens, Sebastian Polter

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Jens Toornstra, Lutsharel Geertruida, Naoufal Bannis, Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Mark Diemers

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord might have a handful of players out, but they should still have enough class to see them through this game.

With a striker in the form of Steven Berghuis – he has seven goals and four assists in eight games – Fortuna’s defence is unlikely to be able to handle Feyenoord’s attack in this game.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Feyenoord