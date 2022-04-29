Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Fortuna Sittard and Feyenoord will trade tackles for three points in an Eredivisie fixture on Sunday.

The hosts claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win against Go Ahead Eagles in league action last weekend. Zian Flemming's first-half strike inspired his side to the win.

Feyenoord narrowly edged Marseille in a five-goal thriller in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie on Thursday. Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers continued his fine run of form with a brace to inspire his side to a 3-2 home win ahead of the return leg next week.

They will turn their attention to domestic action where they currently occupy third spot in the table, having garnered 64 points from 30 matches. Sittard sit in the 14th spot, just three points above the dropzone.

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 31 wins from their 50 matches against Fortuna Sittard. Eight previous matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Sittard were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Feyenoord ran riot in a 5-0 home win on matchday 15 of the current campaign.

Fortuna Sittard form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Team News

Fortuna Sittard

Ben Rienstra and George Cox are both doubts for the game. There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Ben Rienstra, George Cox

Feyenoord

Jens Toornstra and Justin Bijlow are the only injury concerns for the Rotterdam outfit.

Injuries: Jens Toornstra. Justin Bijlow

Suspension: None

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard (4-2-3-1): Yanick Van Osch (GK); Ivo Pinto, Dimitrios Siovas, Martin Angha, Mickael Tirpan; Tesfaldet Tekie, Deroy Duarte; Mats Seuntjens, Zian Flemming, Tijjani Noslin; Paul Gladon

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Patrik Walemark, Cyril Dessiers, Reiss Nelson; Bryan Linssen

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord are favorites in the game and are currently on a strong run of form. Fortuna Sittard are nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone and need a strong performance at home to get anything out of the game.

Given Feyenoord's expansive style of play, plenty of goalscoring chances could be created and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-3 Feyenoord

