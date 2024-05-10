Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

Fortuna Sittard will host PSV Eindhoven at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch of late and can no longer secure a qualification playoff spot.

They played out a goalless draw against Go Ahead Eagles in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing and now find themselves 11th in the league table with 36 points from 32 matches.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant season and have secured their 25th Eredivisie title, ending a five-season drought. They beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-2 in the title decider last weekend, heading into the break level at 2-2 before Olivier Boscagli and Jordan Teze got on the scoresheet in the second half to clinch maximum points for the champions.

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

There have been 50 meetings between Fortuna and PSV. The home side have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 38 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last October which the visitors won 3-1.

Fortuna Sittard Form Guide in Eredivisie: D-L-L-L-D

PSV Form Guide in Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Fortuna

Kaj Sierhuis suffered a knee injury against Go Ahead Eagles last weekend and has joined Arianit Ferati, Michael Verrips and Oguzhan Ozyakup on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Kaj Sierhuis, Arianit Ferati, Michael Verrips, Oguzhan Ozyakup

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Sergino Dest is out with a knee injury and will miss the weekend clash alongside 19-year-old Isaac Babadi, who is also injured.

Injured: Sergino Dest, Isaac Babadi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luuk Koopmans; Ivo Pinto, Rodrigo Guth, Dimitrios Siovas, Mitchell Djiks; Deroy Duarte, Rosier Loreintz; Justin Lonwijk, Kristoffer Peterson, Inigo Cordoba; Alessio Da Cruz

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter Benitez; Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman; Johan Bakayoko, Guus Til, Malik Tillman; Ricardo Pepi

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Fortuna are without a win in their last six Eredivisie matches after winning three of their previous four games in the competition. They are winless in their last three home matches and could struggle here.

PSV, on the other hand, are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and have lost just one league game all season. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-3 PSV Eindhoven