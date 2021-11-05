Fortuna Sittard vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Fortuna Sitard will host PSV Eindhoven in an Eredivisie matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat away to Go Ahead Eagles last weekend. Joris Kramer scored the match-winning goal in the 89th minute to help his side edge the seven-goal thriller.

PSV were held to a goalless draw away to Monaco in the Europa League on Thursday. Prior to that, they ran riot in a 5-2 home win over FC Twente in league action last Saturday.

That victory helped them hold on to second spot in the league, with 24 points garnered from 11 matches. They are now two points behind table-toppers Ajax Amsterdam while Sittard sit in the relegation zone on nine points.

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Head-to-Head

PSV have nine wins from their previous 10 matches against Fortuna Sittard. One match ended in a share of the spoils while Sunday's hosts are yet to win a game against the Lightbulbs.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Erin Zahavi's first-half brace inspired PSV to a 3-1 away victory.

Both sides have identical records in their last five games in all competitions, with two wins, one draw and two losses registered apiece.

Fortuna Sittard form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

PSV Eindhoven form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Team News

Fortuna Sittard

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Lisandro Semedo is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lisandro Semedo

Suspension: None

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors have several fitness issues to contend with. Mees Kreekels (knee), Cody Gakpo (ankle), Davy Propper (leg), Ryan Thomas (knee), Richard Ledezma (knee) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Furthermore, Noni Madueke and Maxime Delanghe are doubts for the trip to Sittard while Mario Gotze is out with illness.

Injuries: Ritsu Doan, Mees Kreekels, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Thomas, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Illness: Mario Gotze

Doubtful: Noni Madueke, Maxime Delanghe

Suspension: None

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yanick Van Osch (GK); Arianit Ferati, Ivo Pinto, Martin Angha, Ryan Johansson; Emil Hansson, Ben Rienstra, Tesfaldet Tekie, Deroy Duarte; Mats Seuntjens, Zian Flemming

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Erick Gutierrez, Carlos Vinicius; Eran Zahavi

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Prediction

PSV are heavy favorites and the visitors are expected to secure maximum points to keep pace with Ajax in the title race.

Despite the absence of several players, Roger Schmidt's side still have more than enough quality to comfortably secure victory.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Peter P