Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023 

Vitesse visit the Offermans Joosten Stadion on Saturday to face Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, looking to pick up only their third win of the top-flight campaign.

It's been a miserable run for Vitesse, who languish at the bottom of the league standings with just eight points from 13 games and a meager two wins all season.

The Vites have also lost the joint highest number of games with nine, including defeats in each of their last four. Their latest result was a crushing 5-0 loss to big guns Ajax last weekend.

Head coach Phillip Cocu was given the sack earlier this month for being unable to turn the tide around, with Edward Sturing taking over as the caretaker manager.

Fortuna Sittard are only six places above Vitesse, having gained five points more and won just one game more. Their last victory was a 4-1 drubbing of Heracles on 11 November, which signalled the side's possible return to form.

However, the Fortunezen succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Heerenveen in their next outing, ending hopes of stitching together a winning run.

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 clashes between the sides before, with Vitesse winning 25 times over Fortuna Sittard and losing on 17 occasions

Fortuna Sittard have beaten Vitesse in their last two clashes and are aiming for a third consecutive victory for the first time since 1974 (3 wins)

Vitesse have won just one of their last five games to Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard have won just two of their last six games in all competitions: 1-0 vs Sparta Nijkerk in the KNVB Cup and 4-1 vs Heracles in the Eredivisie

Vitesse have lost their last four games in the Eredivisie, conceding 14 goals in the process and scoring just thrice

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Prediction

Fortuna Sittard have beaten Vitesse in their last two clashes while the latter's form this season has just been miserable. The Fortunezen aren't most formidable outfit in the division but could prevail against the division's worst side, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 2-0 Vitesse

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fortuna Sittard

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No