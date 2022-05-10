Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fortuna Sittard and Vitesse square off at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Wednesday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Vitas, having failed to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since 2019.

Fortuna Sittard picked up a huge result in their race against the drop as they saw off FC Twente 2-1 away from home last Saturday.

This followed a 3-1 home defeat against Feyenoord on May 1 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 32 points from 32 games, Fortuna Sittard are currently 15th in the Eredivisie standings, three points above Sparta Rotterdam in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Vitesse were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Heerenveen.

Prior to that, they ended their two-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Go Ahead Eagles on May 1.

Vitesse are currently sixth in the league standings, after picking up 47 points from 32 games.

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Head-To-Head

With seven wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Vitesse hold a superior record in the history of this fixture. Fortuna Sittard have picked up just two wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Fortuna Sittard Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Vitesse Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Team News

Fortuna Sittard

The hosts will be without the duo of Zian Flemming and Mats Seuntjens, who have both been suspended. Dimitrios Siovas will miss the game through injury.

Injured: Dimitrios Siovas

Suspended: Zian Flemming, Mats Seuntjens

Vitesse

Vitesse will have to cope with the absence of Jeroen Houwen, Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin, Yann Gboho and Alois Dominik Oroz, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jeroen Houwen, Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin, Yann Gboho, Alois Dominik Oroz

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yannick Van Osch; Mickael Tirpan, Martin Angha, George Cox, Ivo Pinto; Arianit Ferati, Tesfaldet Tekie; Tijjani Noslin, Charlison Benschop, Lisandro Semedo; Paul Gladon

Vitesse Predicted XI (5-3-2): Markus Schubert; Danilho Doekhi, Enzo Cornelisse, Tomas Hajek, Million Manhoef, Eli Dasa; Matus Bero, Jacob Rasmussen, Sondre Tronstad; Loïs Openda, Thomas Buitink

Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Prediction

While Fortuna Sittard head into the game as the more in-form side, standing in their way are a significantly superior Vitesse team, who they have failed to beat in their last five attempts.

We predict the visitors will take the positives from their defeat to Heerenveen and come away with a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Vitesse

