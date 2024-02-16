Fortuna vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Fortuna Sittard and AZ Alkmaar will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 22 clash on Saturday.

The home side are looking to get back to winning ways following their harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Utrecht last week. Taylor Booth scored a brace while Othman Boussaid and Sam Lammers also found the back of the net in the rout.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate away to Almere City last weekend.

The stalemate left De Kaasboeren in fourth spot in the table with 36 points to show for their efforts in 21 games. Sittard are 13th, having garnered 24 points from 21 games.

Fortuna vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. AZ Alkmaar have 23 wins to their name, Fortuna were victorious on 11 occasions while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when AZ Alkmaar claimed a 4-0 home win.

Eleven of the last 12 head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have produced over 2.5 goals.

AZ Alkmaar are winless in their last five games in all competitions (three draws).

Four of Fortuna Sittard's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

AZ Alkmaar are winless in their last 11 away games in all competitions in regulation time, drawing six and losing five games in this sequence.

Fortuna vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Fortuna Sittard sit just six points above the relegation zone. However, their home form has been a cause of optimism, having garnered 18 of their total 24 points from 10 games played in front of their fans.

AZ Alkmaar are in even more dire straits, having failed to win any of their last five games across competitions. Things have been much worse on their travels where they have not won an away game in regulation time since a 2-1 away win over Ajax way back in October 2023.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Fortuna 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Fortuna vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half