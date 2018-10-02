Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Champions League matches you must not miss this week

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
414   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:57 IST

After another exhilarating weekend of domestic football across Europe where some genuine shocks were recorded such as United and Bayern's losses to West Ham and Hertha Berlin respectively, as well as Barcelona's home draw with Athletic Bilbao, all attention would once again turn to the continental competitions.

32 of the biggest clubs across Europe would resume their quest for European glory in the Champions League.

For some clubs such as United and Bayern, it represents a chance to build back confidence after their domestic malaise, while for others like Real Madrid and Barcelona, it offers the prospect of consolidating on their opening day convincing victories.

Midweek football involving continental action throws up so many exciting match-ups, as the competition features the best of the very best footballers, playing for the biggest clubs in the world, and we can be sure that this set of fixtures would not be any different. Here are the four most intriguing matches to look forward to this week.

#4 Manchester United vs Valencia

Manchester United Training and Press Conference
Mourinho is under pressure at United

These are very trying times at Old Trafford, as a club so accustomed to winning and holding sway for many years as the best club in England has lost its swagger and is falling behind clubs who previously aspired to be them.

At the center of it all is Jose Mourinho, the self proclaimed 'Special One'. The 55-year-old has created a history of winning everywhere he has gone, and it is for this reason that the Portuguese was appointed in 2016 to return The Red Devils back to the pinnacle of English football.

His first season went fairly OK, as he ended up with two major trophies won and a 6th place finish in the league, and many believed it was going to be the foundation for future greatness.

Their hopes were largely dashed last season, as despite amassing 81 points, United still finished a whopping 18 points behind the behemoth that was Pep's Man City. To further compound situations, the season ended trophyless for Jose Mourinho.

Things have however gone much worse, as public falling outs with his players as well as disagreements with the board over player transfers have contributed to Manchester United making their worst league start to a season since 1990.

Jose Mourinho has infamously had a 'third season syndrome' at each of his last two jobs, and there are predictions it would happen again.

The Mancunians sit top of Group H on three points, after a routine 3-0 victory over Young Boys in Switzerland, but they would host a determined Valencia who would seek to bounce back from their opening day 2-0 loss to 10-man Juve, and would fancy their chances, having recorded their first La Liga victory of the season on Saturday coupled with United's patchy form.

There are loud calls for Mourinho's sacking, and if the Portuguese is to keep his job, then he has to start racking up results, and Tuesday's clash with Los Che represents the perfect opportunity, and this is a match no one would want to miss.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 2 predictions
RELATED STORY
3 standout games from UEFA Champions League 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Matches in the Group...
RELATED STORY
2018/19: Top 10 matches in Europe you shouldn't miss in...
RELATED STORY
5 of the Greatest players never to have won The Best FIFA...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Performers in the UCL Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
Premier league toughness - Champions league strain.
RELATED STORY
One-club men: 8 players who spent their entire careers at...
RELATED STORY
UCL Fantasy League (2018-19): Top five forward picks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Today HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Today JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
Tomorrow OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
Tomorrow AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
Tomorrow PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us