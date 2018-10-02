4 Champions League matches you must not miss this week

After another exhilarating weekend of domestic football across Europe where some genuine shocks were recorded such as United and Bayern's losses to West Ham and Hertha Berlin respectively, as well as Barcelona's home draw with Athletic Bilbao, all attention would once again turn to the continental competitions.

32 of the biggest clubs across Europe would resume their quest for European glory in the Champions League.

For some clubs such as United and Bayern, it represents a chance to build back confidence after their domestic malaise, while for others like Real Madrid and Barcelona, it offers the prospect of consolidating on their opening day convincing victories.

Midweek football involving continental action throws up so many exciting match-ups, as the competition features the best of the very best footballers, playing for the biggest clubs in the world, and we can be sure that this set of fixtures would not be any different. Here are the four most intriguing matches to look forward to this week.

#4 Manchester United vs Valencia

Mourinho is under pressure at United

These are very trying times at Old Trafford, as a club so accustomed to winning and holding sway for many years as the best club in England has lost its swagger and is falling behind clubs who previously aspired to be them.

At the center of it all is Jose Mourinho, the self proclaimed 'Special One'. The 55-year-old has created a history of winning everywhere he has gone, and it is for this reason that the Portuguese was appointed in 2016 to return The Red Devils back to the pinnacle of English football.

His first season went fairly OK, as he ended up with two major trophies won and a 6th place finish in the league, and many believed it was going to be the foundation for future greatness.

Their hopes were largely dashed last season, as despite amassing 81 points, United still finished a whopping 18 points behind the behemoth that was Pep's Man City. To further compound situations, the season ended trophyless for Jose Mourinho.

Things have however gone much worse, as public falling outs with his players as well as disagreements with the board over player transfers have contributed to Manchester United making their worst league start to a season since 1990.

Jose Mourinho has infamously had a 'third season syndrome' at each of his last two jobs, and there are predictions it would happen again.

The Mancunians sit top of Group H on three points, after a routine 3-0 victory over Young Boys in Switzerland, but they would host a determined Valencia who would seek to bounce back from their opening day 2-0 loss to 10-man Juve, and would fancy their chances, having recorded their first La Liga victory of the season on Saturday coupled with United's patchy form.

There are loud calls for Mourinho's sacking, and if the Portuguese is to keep his job, then he has to start racking up results, and Tuesday's clash with Los Che represents the perfect opportunity, and this is a match no one would want to miss.

