Four Indian Students awarded LaLiga Football Schools Scholarship

The selected students to travel to Spain to train with LaLiga Club, CD Leganes in May 2019

The LaLiga Football Schools Scholarship is being granted to four Indian students this year, two from Mumbai and two from Bangalore. The selected students will visit Spain from 26th May – 5th June 2019 to train with first division club, CD Leganes. During their visit, an immersive football experience will be created for the students with them being trained on various technical and non-technical aspects of the sport through sessions with club officials and Spain’s best youth players.

Launched in association with the Embassy of Spain in India and India On Track, LaLiga Football Schools Scholarships aims to reward the best Indian talent and fast-track their football goals annually. The students, selected through a scouting process in which 32 players are shortlisted from LaLiga Football Schools, will receive training from the one of LaLiga clubs’ academies. The criteria of selection for the students is across various factors including technical skill, exemplary behaviour, attitude, demonstrated history of exceptional performance in LaLiga Football Schools and strong sporting values.

The selected students for 2018/19 are:

1. Rian Katoch (Mumbai)

2. Asik Shaikh (Mumbai)

3. Ishan Murali (Bangalore)

4. Vidwath Shetty (Bangalore)

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, “These four students showcased exemplary technical skills and sporting values throughout their time at LaLiga Football Schools. We have always believed that India has strong potential to become a global footballing superpower and with this programme, young Indians will take their country one step closer to achieving the status. During their time with CD Leganes, the students will get a chance to train with the best coaches and youth of Spain which will surely have a strong impact on them.”

H.E. José Ramón Barañano, Ambassador of Spain to India, said “We are delighted to support LaLiga in promoting football in India and investing in young and promising Indian players. Spain is certain of the key role that sports and football play in its public diplomacy strategy for India. Mainly because football is a capital tool in promoting fundamental personal and social values such as inclusion, camaraderie, tolerance, perseverance and team-work. We are grateful to LaLiga for bringing these important values to Indian youth through Spanish football.”