4 Manchester United players who had a stellar FIFA World Cup 2018

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 20 Jul 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United are currently at the United States on their pre-season tour, hoping for a strong preparation to their upcoming season.

Even though they finished second in the Premier League last season, the best finish since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, it has been a substandard year for United.

They ended the season without a single trophy and were poor in the Champions League as well. Jose Mourinho was expected to win the League in his second year in charge, as his records implied, but in truth, even though they had more points and a far better league position compared to his first year, they did not better or even match the trophy count.

As such, Mourinho and Manchester United both have a point to prove in the upcoming season and will be hoping that the players will start the season with a bang.

More than anything, Mourinho should be looking forward to players who competed in the World Cup to build on their experience and influence and inspire the rest of the team.

The recently concluded FIFA World Cup was a showcase of talent in front of the whole word. It is interesting then, to note that 11 Manchester United stars were involved in the World Cup this year, representing their own countries in various stages of the competition.

We pick the four best performers among them, who had a strong performance in the World Cup and should be raring to go and perform for United in the 2018-2019 season.

#4 Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof represented Sweden in the World Cup and he started in all games for his country but one, which he missed due to injury. He played 4 games, covering a distance of 34.5Kms, attempting 100 passes and completing 84 of them. He recovered the ball 19 times and had 2 blocks and 19 clearances to his name. He committed just one foul.

He had a fine World Cup and was the mainstay of the Sweden defence alongside veteran defender Andreas Granqvist.

Lindelof was assured on the ball and seemed totally at home. He had a forgettable first season at Manchester United, looking nervous and unsure on many occasions and as such the World Cup came at a right time for him.

He should be taking back a lot of confidence and valuable lessons and would have shown Jose Mourinho that with a stable defensive partner, Lindelof has the ability to marshal the United defence. It is now left to see whether Mourinho would thrust him into action immediately and team him up with the rock-solid Bailey from the start of the season.

1 / 4 NEXT