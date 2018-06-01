Four players want to leave Real Madrid following Zidane's exit, Morata-Higuain swap deal planned and more - Transfer roundup, June 1, 2018

Real Madrid seem to be in a spot of bother after Zidane's exit. A number of first-team players are now looking to abandon the ship.

Sumedh Pande

Trouble brewing at Real Madrid

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 1, 2018:

La Liga

Four players looking to leave Real Madrid following Zidane's resignation

The decision of Zinedine Zidane to call it a day has reportedly not gone well with the Real Madrid squad. According to Don Balon, following Zidane's resignation, four players have started rethinking their future in Madrid and may make a move elsewhere this summer.

The four players listed by the Spanish tabloid are - Keylor Navas, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both Navas and Benzema were Zinedine Zidane favourites who were kept in the club's roster simply because of the manager's insistence.

Varane has multiple offers on his table and is now ready to move following Zidane's exit. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has already stated his will to leave and may make a return to Manchester United. Zidane and Ronaldo shared a close relationship.

Real Madrid preparing an irresistible offer for Mauricio Pochettino

Independent has reported that Real Madrid are ready to go all guns blazing in order to sign Mauricio Pochettino - their no.1 target to replace Zinedine Zidane. Pochettino has long been on Florentino Perez's mind and Real Madrid now want to prepare an offer that will lure the Argentine to the Bernabeu.

Pochettino has just signed a new five year deal with Tottenham and his current contract runs down till 2023. He reportedly does not have a release clause which has made Real Madrid's work all the more difficult.