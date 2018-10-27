4 reasons why Anthony Martial was right to turn down contract extension at Manchester United

Martial has reportedly turned down a contract extension at Manchester United

Anthony Martial is into the final year of his current contract at Manchester United, and the club activated its option of extending it, but reports have emanated that the French winger has turned down the offer.

The 22-year-old winger joined Manchester United from Monaco in a potential £58.8m deal in 2015, which made him the most expensive teenager in British football at that time, and rightly so, as he arrived with a burgeoning reputation as a bright French prospect and won the prestigious Golden Boy award of that year.

After flourishing early on in his United career under Louis Van Gaal in his first season, Martial has struggled relatively in recent seasons, as Jose Mourinho has shown a distinct distrust in him, taking every opportunity to lash out at him publicly.

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it is a privilege to represent the club which many players do not get, so turning down a club the size of United is almost unfathomable for a lot of players. However, Martial is justified in his decision to reject a contract extension at the club. Here are four reasons why.

#4 The club seems to be lacking direction

Manchester United is struggling under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United was once unarguably the most dominant club in England, and one of the best in the world, as under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Scotsman forged the Red Devils into an efficient machine winning a plethora of titles in his 28-year reign.

Things were understandably expected to change when Fergie stepped down in 2013, but even the most pessimistic fan would not have expected the club to sink so low.

The season following Ferguson's departure was an unmitigated disaster, as David Moyes showed he lacked the necessary wherewithal to succeed at a club the size of United.

LVG also arrived to mixed results, and when Mourinho was announced as the new manager in 2016, many believed he would be the one to restore the club to its previous heights, as the 55-year-old has a track record of delivering success wherever he has gone.

However, things have not panned out to plan, and United are as disoriented as at any point in their history. After kicking off the season with a hard fought win against Leicester, the club has wobbled since then to make the worst start ever in its Premier League history, with reports emanating that Mourinho's job is on the line.

Anthony Martial joined United in 2015 seeking a bigger platform than Monaco to showcase his talent and go on to achieve greatness, however, the disorganization and lack of direction at the club means that this would not be the case, and it might be in his best interests to depart while he can.

