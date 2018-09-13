Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Four reasons why FC Barcelona can defeat Tottenham in UCL 2018/19 

Top 5 / Top 10
13 Sep 2018, 09:22 IST

Race to Champions League.
FC Barcelona is the absolute favorite to win the UEFA Champions League this season with the right squad depth they have at the moment. There are still a few key points to keep in mind, or they will end up having a shocking loss as they did against Roma last season in the Champions League. FC Barcelona drew Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan as the competitive teams in their group. Ernesto Valverde will, however, come up with great tactics but there are some notes he will need to break the deadlock against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs in this year's Champions League.

#1 High Intensity


Barcelona vs Getafe
With already a demo version of how Manchester United turned down all opportunities that Spurs created, Barcelona should take a point from them. However, there was a tweak in United's performance, but there shouldn't be any tweak in Barcelona's adjustment. High aggression up the field or High pressing is everything that Barcelona would need to close down Spurs and knock them out early. 

#2 Formation Play with Instructions

Barcelona v Real Betis - La Liga
Lineup.

Another key to the lock is the formation. However Barcelona will use their regular squad, I, as an analyst would prefer them to use 3-4-3 with Coutinho, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez up front. Jordi Alba and Semedo/Sergi Roberto play the Wingback role for the team with Lenglet, Pique and Umtiti instructed to stay back while Busquets still being the backbone in the midfield.

However, we know this formation is just a fantasy. The preferred choice will be 4-3-3, but if Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto or Nelson Semedo can fulfill the wing back positions for high pressing and simultaneously defend for the team, alongside Busquets staying back while attacking, it would be great for already get one step ahead of Spurs.

