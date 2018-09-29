3 reasons why Jose Mourinho must be sacked after the defeat against West Ham

Soham Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 414 // 29 Sep 2018, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho displaying his displeasure at the Manchester United players against West Ham

Manchester United's faltering campaign went from bad to worse, as they lost 3-1 to the Hammers at the London Stadium. The defeat left the Red Devils well off the pace even before the 15:00 GMT fixtures had been played and might leave the Manchester United board without any option but to relieve Jose Mourinho of his managerial duties.

Mourinho's side got off to the worst possible start as they conceded after only five minutes on the clock, as Felipe Anderson rounded off an incisive West Ham move with a clever back-heeled finish. United were, however, powerless to prevent the second goal, as Andrey Yarmolenko's shot took a wicked deflection off Victor Lindelof and wrong-footed David de Gea.

Marcus Rashford halved the deficit 71 minutes in and gave Manchester United a chance of salvaging a point and keeping up with their top-six rivals in the race for the Champions League spots. Two minutes later and the United backline was exposed once more, as Mark Noble slotted Marko Arnautovic through, with the Austrian restoring the Hammers' two-goal cushion.

The result today and the recent disputes with stars such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford mirrors the pattern followed during Mourinho's third seasons in charge of Real Madrid and Chelsea. Here are three reasons why ditching the former Inter Milan manager could prove the only way of reviving this current season.

1 / 4 NEXT