4 reasons why the time is ripe for Manchester United to sell David de Gea

Madhan Kalyan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
145   //    04 May 2019, 10:14 IST

De Gea's latest gaffe cost United a vital win vs their fellow top four contenders, Chelsea
De Gea's latest gaffe cost United a vital win vs their fellow top four contenders, Chelsea

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to put his faith in David de Gea by saying he would start against Huddersfield, that could be partly due to deputy Sergio Romero's knee injury. Solskjaer ought to start thinking whether the time is ripe for Manchester United to part ways with the Spaniard, considering his loss of form and refusal to sign a new contract. His refusal could lead to United losing him for free at the end of the next season.

On one hand, we could argue de Gea deserves the backing he has garnered considering the fact that he has singlehandedly won plenty of matches on his own in spite of United's poor defensive style for the past few years.

The goalkeeper has won four out of the last five Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award which goes to show how crucial he has been for the club. If not for him, United would have potentially last played in the Champions League during David Moyes's ill-fated season.

Below listed are four reasons why it might best for the club and player to mutually part ways at the end of this season.

#1 Loss of Concentration and Errors creeping into his game

De Gea has lost his concentration and as a result, his form this season
De Gea has lost his concentration and as a result, his form this season

This season, de Gea's dip in form is appalling. As one of the highest paid keepers, the rate at which his form has dipped has been alarming. Instead, there could be a greater underlying issue behind his loss of form which had happened during his first year playing in England.

His distribution has also come under scrutiny this season and he has already made 4 errors leading to goal in the Premier League. While he has never been great with his feet, his shot stopping abilities and cat-like reflexes had masked his distribution deficiencies over the years. Now, nothing seems to be going right for the keeper.

On too many occasions this season, his poor distribution has directly led to opposition goals which is strictly not acceptable, considering United's porous defense.

It's not just his loss of form but his apparent disintrest and loss of concentration which suggests it is time to move on.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United David De Gea Sergio Romero Ole Gunnar Solskjær
