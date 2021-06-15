FRA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 15th, 2021

In a blockbuster UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match, France will take on Germany at the Allianz arena in Munich. France are favorites heading into Euro 2020, but one can never discount Germany when it comes to major tournaments.
France have a star studded line-up and the trio of Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe will be looking to cause havoc. Germany, on the other hand, have welcomed back Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels. The experienced duo could have a major role to play at Euro 2020.
Both France and Germany will be hoping for a positive result to start off their campaign in Group F - 'the group of death'. With both sides not afraid of playing attacking football, we could be in for plenty of goalmouth action tonight.
Squads to choose from
France (FRA)
H Lloris, S Mandanda, M Maignan, R Varane, L Digne, L Hernandez, P Kimpembe, C Lenglet, B Pavard, J Kounde, L Dubois, P Pogba, N Kante, O Dembele, M Sissoko, A Rabiot, C Tolisso, T Lemar, M Thuram, K Mbappe, K Benzema, A Griezmann, O Giroud, K Coman, W Ben Yedder
Germany (GER)
M Neuer, B Leno, K Trapp, M Hummels, M Ginter, A Rudiger, M Halstenberg, L Klostermann, N Sule, R Gosens, R Koch, C Gunter, S Gnabry, T Kroos, L Sane, I Gundogan, J Kimmich, E Can, L Goretzka, F Neuhaus, J Hofmann, J Musiala, T Muller, T Werner, K Havertz, K Volland
Predicted Playing XIs
France (FRA)
Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
Germany (GER)
Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry
Match Details
Match: France (FRA) vs Germany (GER), UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match
Date: 16th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST.
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
France (FRA) vs Germany (GER) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
In what promises to be a high voltage encounter, France will be the favorites even though the match is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Kylian Mbappe is a good option for captaincy. The French superstar will look to stretch Germany's backline and could score Dream11 players a lot of points.
For vice-captaincy, Antoine Griezmann is an excellent option. The Barcelona star takes his game to the next level when playing for France and his slightly deeper role sees him more involved. He could be a good option for Dream11 players.
From Germany, Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos are the most consistent performers and should be picked. Thomas Muller is an interesting option who plays a similar role to Antoine Griezmann. He can be picked by Dream11 players instead of the likes of Karim Benzema or Kai Havertz.
Fantasy Suggestion #1
Neuer; Varane, Kimpembe, Hummels, Pavard; Kimmich, Kroos, Pogba; Mbappe (C), Muller, Griezmann (VC)
Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Neuer; Kimpembe, Hummels, Pavard; Kimmich, Kroos, Pogba, Kante; Mbappe (C), Benzema (VC), Griezmann
Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema (FRA)
Fantasy Suggestion #3 - If you are backing Germany to win
Neuer; Kimpembe, Hummels, Ginter; Kimmich, Kroos (VC), Pogba, Kante; Mbappe, Muller (C), Havertz
Captain: Thomas Muller (GER) Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos (GER)
Also read: Jim Beglin's column: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions at Euro 2020