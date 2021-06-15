FRA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 15th, 2021

In a blockbuster UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match, France will take on Germany at the Allianz arena in Munich. France are favorites heading into Euro 2020, but one can never discount Germany when it comes to major tournaments.

France have a star studded line-up and the trio of Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe will be looking to cause havoc. Germany, on the other hand, have welcomed back Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels. The experienced duo could have a major role to play at Euro 2020.

Both France and Germany will be hoping for a positive result to start off their campaign in Group F - 'the group of death'. With both sides not afraid of playing attacking football, we could be in for plenty of goalmouth action tonight.

Ce soir, 1er match de l'Euro pour nos Bleus 🙌🔥

🇫🇷🇩🇪 à 21H00 sur M6 !#FiersdetreBleus #FRAALL pic.twitter.com/GwX5dyY7Zt — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 15, 2021

Squads to choose from

France (FRA)

H Lloris, S Mandanda, M Maignan, R Varane, L Digne, L Hernandez, P Kimpembe, C Lenglet, B Pavard, J Kounde, L Dubois, P Pogba, N Kante, O Dembele, M Sissoko, A Rabiot, C Tolisso, T Lemar, M Thuram, K Mbappe, K Benzema, A Griezmann, O Giroud, K Coman, W Ben Yedder

Germany (GER)

M Neuer, B Leno, K Trapp, M Hummels, M Ginter, A Rudiger, M Halstenberg, L Klostermann, N Sule, R Gosens, R Koch, C Gunter, S Gnabry, T Kroos, L Sane, I Gundogan, J Kimmich, E Can, L Goretzka, F Neuhaus, J Hofmann, J Musiala, T Muller, T Werner, K Havertz, K Volland

Predicted Playing XIs

France (FRA)

Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Germany (GER)

Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry

Match Details

Match: France (FRA) vs Germany (GER), UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match

Date: 16th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Flags out! Kits out! 🖤❤️💛



🤳 Send us your pictures of support using #DieMannschaft and we will share some of the best before kick-off! ⚽🇩🇪#GER #EURO2020 #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/0IYHow9S3G — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 15, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

France (FRA) vs Germany (GER) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

France (FRA) vs Germany (GER) Dream11 Suggestions

In what promises to be a high voltage encounter, France will be the favorites even though the match is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Kylian Mbappe is a good option for captaincy. The French superstar will look to stretch Germany's backline and could score Dream11 players a lot of points.

For vice-captaincy, Antoine Griezmann is an excellent option. The Barcelona star takes his game to the next level when playing for France and his slightly deeper role sees him more involved. He could be a good option for Dream11 players.

From Germany, Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos are the most consistent performers and should be picked. Thomas Muller is an interesting option who plays a similar role to Antoine Griezmann. He can be picked by Dream11 players instead of the likes of Karim Benzema or Kai Havertz.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Neuer; Varane, Kimpembe, Hummels, Pavard; Kimmich, Kroos, Pogba; Mbappe (C), Muller, Griezmann (VC)

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Neuer; Kimpembe, Hummels, Pavard; Kimmich, Kroos, Pogba, Kante; Mbappe (C), Benzema (VC), Griezmann

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema (FRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #3 - If you are backing Germany to win

Neuer; Kimpembe, Hummels, Ginter; Kimmich, Kroos (VC), Pogba, Kante; Mbappe, Muller (C), Havertz

Captain: Thomas Muller (GER) Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos (GER)

Also read: Jim Beglin's column: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions at Euro 2020

Edited by Ashwin