FRA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 28th, 2021

France are back in action with an important knock-out fixture at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they lock horns with Switzerland at the National Arena on Monday. France have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Switzerland are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their but face an uphill battle going into this game. The likes of Shaqiri and Xhaka have faced France in the past and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

France, on the other hand, have assembled one of the best international squads in Europe at the moment and are one of the favourites to win the competition. Les Bleus are yet to hit their stride at Euro 2020 and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic vows to push his side 'beyond our limits' against France https://t.co/NPnePc49R8 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 27, 2021

Squads to choose from

France (FRA)

Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda; Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma; Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso; Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

Switzerland (SUI)

Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer; Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber

Predicted Playing XIs

France (FRA)

Hugo Lloris; Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Leo Dubois, Benjamin Pavard; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland (SUI)

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Steven Zuber, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Match Details

Match: France (FRA) vs Switzerland (SUI), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 29th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Arena, Bucharest

World Cup 2018 winners France and Euro 2012 champions Spain enter the Euro 2020 knockout stages against Switzerland and Croatia respectively on Monday. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 28, 2021

France (FRA) vs Switzerland (SUI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

France have a star-studded forward line and players would be hard-pressed to exclude one of their talismanic strikers ahead of this game. Karim Benzema put his goalscoring woes behind him with an excellent brace against Portugal and will want to add to his tally in this match.

Antoine Griezmann often puts his best foot forward with France and is a must-have going into this game. Paul Pogba has also excelled in his midfield role and is a good pick against Switzerland.

Xherdan Shaqiri is Switzerland's knight in shining armour at Euro 2020 and was brilliant against Turkey last work. Granit Xhaka is also a senior figure in the Swiss squad and will have to lead by example against the French midfield.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Kylian Mbappe to end his goalscoring drought against Switzerland.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Yann Sommer; Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Paul Pogba, Xherdan Shaqiri; Antoine Griezmann (VC), Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema (C)

Captain: Karim Benzema (FRA), Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Yann Sommer; Raphael Varane, Nico Elvedi, Benjamin Pavard, Ricardo Rodriguez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Xherdan Shaqiri; Antoine Griezmann (VC), Kylian Mbappe (C), Karim Benzema

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

