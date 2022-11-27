France 2-1 Denmark: 5 talking points as Kylian Mbappe spearheads reigning champions into the knockout stages | FIFA World Cup 2022

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The second round of FIFA World Cup group games saw reigning world champions France take on Denmark at the 974 Stadium. With both teams considered favorites to progress from Group D, all eyes were on the players as they set out to grab maximum points from the game.

France emerged as the eventual winners after what was doubtless an extremely entertaining fixture. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock on the hour mark after an intricate passing move with left-back Theo Hernandez. Denmark responded with an equalizer just seven minutes later, with centre-back Andreas Christensen nodding home from a Christian Eriksen corner.

Ultimately, it was Mbappe's day as he went on to grab the winner just five minutes before the end of the second half.

Let's take a look at five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni is integral to Didier Deschamps' system

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante out of the World Cup through injury, Aurelien Tchouameni found himself under a lot of pressure going into Qatar. With two group games done already, it's fair to say that Tchouameni has taken to the stage with aplomb.

The 22-year-old had big shoes to fill and has exceeded everyone's expectations so far. Operating from the center of the park, Tchouameni has been the glue in Didier Deschamps' setup. He is almost always the midfield outlet to receive the ball from the defense, before progressing it to the attacking line.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The future is safe With Pogba and Kante out injured, Tchouameni put in a brilliant performance in his World Cup debut.The future is safe With Pogba and Kante out injured, Tchouameni put in a brilliant performance in his World Cup debut.The future is safe 🇫🇷 https://t.co/Id06vk0nsH

His passing has been excellent throughout and he has formed a formidable partnership in the middle of the park with Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann. With France looking to retain their World Cup trophy, Tchouameni will have a huge role to play as the champions progress into the knockout rounds.

#4 France's right-back spot needs to be locked down

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Didier Deschamps has some serious work to do with regard to finalizing the preferred starter in the right-back position.

Deschamps opted to start Benjamin Pavard in France's opening fixture against Australia but decided to play Jules Kounde in the same position today. Pavard had a good outing against the Socceroos and Kounde's selection raised several eyebrows.

The 24-year-old had a decent game at right-back but often found himself off the pace against Mikkel Damsgaard on the wing. He still managed to keep him relatively quiet, but the question remains as to who Deschamps' preferred starter would be.

With just one group game left before the knockouts, Deschamps will have to make his decision and stick to it if France are to challenge the big guns in the knockout stages.

#3 Make way for the new generation talent

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Fans were treated to a historic moment during the fixture, metaphorically symbolizing the handing of the guard from the previous generation to the next.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy In 1998, Peter Schmeichel and Lilian Thuram faced off in a World Cup match — Peter was starting in goal for Denmark, Lilian was on the bench for France.



24 years later, they’re watching France-Denmark with Kasper starting in goal for Denmark and Marcus on the bench for France. In 1998, Peter Schmeichel and Lilian Thuram faced off in a World Cup match — Peter was starting in goal for Denmark, Lilian was on the bench for France.24 years later, they’re watching France-Denmark with Kasper starting in goal for Denmark and Marcus on the bench for France. https://t.co/YKYkUq4LkT

Footballing legends Peter Schmeichel and Lillian Thuram were part of the crowd during this fixture and paid witness to their respective sons in action against each other. Kasper Schmeichel lined up between the sticks for Denmark, while Marcus Thuram came on to replace Olivier Giroud around the hour mark.

With both players having a respectable outing, it is certainly a historic moment that transcends generations and fans will consider themselves lucky to have witnessed it.

#2 France need to capitalize on Ousmane Dembele's form

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ousmane Dembele has been in stunning form ever since the FIFA World Cup kicked off.

Dembele has started both games for France and has been an ever-present threat on the right wing. Known for his ambidexterity, Dembele has been a constant menace to defenders.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

81% pass accuracy

29 touches

3 ground duels won

3 key pass

2 crosses completed

2 long balls completed

1 dribble completed



Showed some moments of brilliance. Ousame Dembele’s first half by numbers vs. Denmark:100% tackles won81% pass accuracy29 touches3 ground duels won3 key pass2 crosses completed2 long balls completed1 dribble completedShowed some moments of brilliance. Ousame Dembele’s first half by numbers vs. Denmark:100% tackles won 81% pass accuracy 29 touches 3 ground duels won 3 key pass2 crosses completed 2 long balls completed 1 dribble completedShowed some moments of brilliance. ✨ https://t.co/hDIdFIVZYS

Capable of crossing with either foot, Dembele is also blessed with excellent acceleration and dribbling ability. He has been the source of several dangerous crosses into the opponents' box and has looked like one of France's best players in both group games so far.

With the knockout stages on the horizon, Dembele will have to keep his form if France are to retain their World Cup trophy.

#1 Antoine Griezmann is undroppable

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Antoine Griezmann has been nothing short of phenomenal in France's two games so far.

Griezmann has not enjoyed much success at club level of late but has been in top nick for France in this edition of the World Cup. Deployed in his preferred central role in attack, Griezmann has been impactful on both sides of the pitch.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% ground duels won

100% tackles won

37 touches

3/4 long balls completed

2 interceptions

1 cross completed

1 key pass



Controlling the France midfield. Antoine Griezmann’s first half by numbers vs. Denmark:100% ground duels won100% tackles won37 touches3/4 long balls completed2 interceptions1 cross completed1 key passControlling the France midfield. Antoine Griezmann’s first half by numbers vs. Denmark:100% ground duels won100% tackles won 37 touches 3/4 long balls completed 2 interceptions 1 cross completed 1 key passControlling the France midfield. 🎮 https://t.co/XAaNiNlGNk

He can constantly be seen dropping back to defend, often making crucial interceptions and tackles in the center of the park. His attacking contributions have been exceptional as well, with Griezmann even grabbing an assist for Kylian Mbappe's winner today.

Griezmann was one of the most important players during France's World Cup winning run last time out and will hope to do the same this year for France as they look to take home football's biggest prize for the second time in a row.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 421 votes