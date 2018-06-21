Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

France 1-0 Peru: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

France secure qualification to the knockout rounds after edging past Peru, as Kylian Mbappe scripts a little piece of history

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 22:44 IST
1.15K

Mbappe put
Mbappe puts France on top of Group C

France came up against an impressive Peruvian side, which impressed on their debut in the competition against Denmark, in their second fixture of group C. Peru were more than deserving of the win on the night, as they kept bombarding the opposition goal right through the match.

Denmark nicked a goal on the counter and then sat back to invite future South American flair. Peru provided that in plenty and came close on numerous occasion. Denmark hung on for all three points denying the newcomers the perfect opening bow in the competition.

France, meanwhile, have been sluggish in their build-up to the competition with the USA, who themselves missed out on this year's World Cup, holding them to a 1-1 draw at home in their final warm-up game before boarding the plane to Russia.

Some off that sluggishness spilt over onto their opening fixture of the World Cup against Australia, who were looking good for a point against one of the favourites to win the competition, but with just ten minutes left on the clock France knit together a neat move and Pobga tried to poke the ball toward the goal. In an attempt to clear the ball, Aziz Behich only managed to lob the ball into his own goal.

On the night, a solitary goal from Kylian Mbappe meant that France secured progression into the knockout rounds with a game to go in group C. Here are the Talking Points:

#5 Deschamps rings in the changes

Fr
French National coach: Didier Deschamps

From the whispers coming out of the French camp, following their fortunate win in the opener, we could gather than Deschamps was likely to make a couple of changes which could alter the way his team approached the game. The star of the game against the Aussies, Pogba, retained his starting spot in midfield but Tolisso missed out with Blaise Matuidi coming into the space vacated by him.

Against Australia, Deschamps decided to go with the three youngsters with blistering pace upfront: Dembele, Mbappe and Griezmann. They found it difficult to get going right through the match and as a result, it was the substitute Olivier Giroud, who linked up magnificently with Pogba for the goal, that started the fixture against Peru. He also provided the French side with an alternative of whipping balls into the box, something he thrives on.

Matuidi failed to make much of an impression but Olivier Giroud proved why the manager was right in bringing him back into the fold as it was his deflected effort in the first half that was bundled in by the PSG man.


Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 France Football Peru Football Paul Pogba Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Peru, Starting XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: France vs Australia, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Australia: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #39 Teofilo...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, France vs Australia: 4 key players that...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jersey Edition
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right for Croatia against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 most valuable teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Australia, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
FT DEN AUS
1 - 1
 Denmark vs Australia
FT FRA PER
1 - 0
 France vs Peru
FT ARG CRO
0 - 3
 Argentina vs Croatia
Today BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Today NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Today SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
Tomorrow BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
Tomorrow GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us