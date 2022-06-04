France 1-2 Denmark: Les Bleus Player Ratings as they fall to the Danes despite Karim Benzema's world-class effort | UEFA Nations League 2022

France lost 2-1 to Denmark in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday, June 3.

The game began with both sides enjoying equal amounts of time on the ball. The visitors kept the ball for slightly longer periods than their hosts. However, they were unable to create a goalscoring chance.

France came close to opening the scoring midway through the half after Kylian Mbappe released Karim Benzema through on goal. However, the latter was clearly offside and the goal was ruled out. The move proved to be a wake-up call for Denmark as they defended better from that point on.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg started the game well for the Danes in midfield, keeping the ball and using his body to shield it well. Joachim Andersen, too, made an encouraging start for Denmark. They held shape and shifted very well to prevent France from penetrating despite swift ball movement.

Neither side were able to get on the scoresheet as the first half came to an end with the score deadlocked at 0-0.

Mbappe, who struggled with injury towards the end of the first period, was replaced by Christopher Nkunku. His introduction added some much-needed dynamism to France's attack. He caused all sorts of problems for Denmark's defense using his pace and trickery.

Nkunku's introduction paid off minutes after the restart as he provided the assist for Benzema's opening goal. The forwards combined well with a quick one-two before Benzema dribbled past two players to score with a cool finish to make it 1-0.

However, Denmark were no pushovers and continued to press high up the pitch, led by their incredible midfield. Hojbjerg continued his brilliant showing with a lovely lofted pass into the box. Substitute Andreas Cornelius applied the finishing touches to score to make it 1-1 after 68 minutes.

As the game progressed, both Denmark and France began to up their intensity and increased their speed of play. N'Golo Kante came extremely close to putting his side up. He saw his shot from 25 yards out smash the right post, with Kasper Schmeichel stranded in the middle of the goal.

Denmark continued to put in a spirited display and ventured forward often. Cornelius continued to cause problems for substitute William Saliba, and Joules Kounde in the French defense.

He managed to break the hosts' high defensive line and then used his strength effectively to shrug off Saliba. He rifled a shot past Hugo Lloris and into the roof of the net to make it 2-1 after 88 minutes.

Denmark held on to secure a brilliant result over France on their own turf. That said, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

France Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6.5/10

Lloris made three saves but failed to stop two shots from Cornelius, which ultimately handed France the defeat.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

Kounde started as the right centre-back and put in a composed performance. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy. He was subbed off in stoppage time.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Varane made a dominant start at the heart of France's defense and put in an encouraging performance. However, he seemed to have pulled his hamstring around the hour-mark and was subbed off. He ended the game having won all four of his duels and losing possession just once.

Lucas Hernandez - 6.5/10

Lucas Hernandez started as the left centre-back and put in a strong performance. He won his only duel, making two clearances and two interceptions in the process.

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

Coman started in the right wing-back spot and put in a decent performance. He won nine of his 16 duels and played two accurate long balls and one accurate cross. He was also substituted in stoppage time.

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

Kante made a decent start to the game and controlled the central areas of the pitch for the most part. He played two key passes and created a big chance for France. He also played one long ball and two crosses, both with 100% accuracy.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

The youngster put in a commanding display that was beyond his years in terms of ability and calmness. He won six of his 10 duels and passed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Theo Hernandez - 7.5/10

Playing at his favorite left wing-back, Hernandez bombed up and down the wing to provide width for his teammates. He won all seven of his duels and played two key passes.

Antoine Griezmann - 7/10

Griezmann made a decent start to the game. He attempted two shots, with one of them on target. He also played three accurate long balls and one accurate cross. He was subbed off at the 78-minute mark.

Karim Benzema - 7.5/10

Benzema once again proved to be the key man for France. He scored his side's opening goal early in the second period, displaying sublime finesse. He attempted a total of six shots and missed one big chance.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbappe had a decent first half and drove at defenders in a bid to unsettle Denmark's backline. However, in a worrying sequence for France, Mbappe was injured and had to be replaced at half-time.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku - 7.5/10

Following Mbappe's injury in the first half, France desperately needed a game-changer and up stepped Nkunku. He provided an assist for his side's goal. He also played two key passes.

William Saliba - 6/10

Saliba played close to half an hour of football, winning both of his duels and making two interceptions and two clearances. However, he could have done much better for Denmark's second goal as he gave Cornelius a free run at goal.

Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Diaby & Jonathan Clauss - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

