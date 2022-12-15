France 2-0 Morocco: 5 Hits and Flops as Hernandez and Kolo Muani seal Les Bleus' passage to the final | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, confirming progression to their second final in as many editions of the tournament. They will face Argentina and will have a shot at retaining their crown.

Les Bleus defeated England in the quarter-finals as goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud were enough to secure a 2-1 win. They were lucky to get away with one as Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalize from the penalty spot. However, Didier Deschamps' men had their focus set on advancing to the final.

Morocco, on the other hand, knocked Spain out in the round of 16 before sending Portugal home in the quarter-finals. In one of the most resolute displays of team spirit, the Atlas Lions became the first-ever African team to advance to the semi-finals in a World Cup.

France made a lovely start to the game and took the lead just five minutes after kick-off. Theo Hernandez showed great attacking intent as he ventured into Morocco's penalty area. The ball bounced in front of him but he managed to wrap his foot around it and score to make it 1-0.

The Atlas Lions were dealt a blow as captain Romain Saiss was forced off with an injury for the second successive game. He was replaced by Selim Amallah. France continued to maintain pressure as they switched gears and picked up the tempo towards the end of the first period. Jawad El Yamiq hit the left upright win an acrobatic effort just before the break.

However, France kept their slender one-goal advantage over Morocco at the interval.

Morocco made one change at the break in terms of personnel but looked like a completely different team in terms of their intent. They dominated the opening exchanges of the second period and put France on the back foot with a few good moves. The Atlas Lions kept the ball for 66% of the time and attempted eight shots but hit the target just once. Their lack of accuracy cost them in the end.

Both teams made multiple substitutions midway through the second half but Les Bleus seemed to have played the better hand. Randal Kolo Muani came on and doubled France's lead just moments after stepping onto the pitch as he tapped in at an open far post. The second goal deflated Morocco and their fans' spirit as they failed to find a way back into the game.

France held on to secure a relatively straightforward 2-0 win against Morocco. On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani was a last-minute addition to the French squad after forward Christopher Nkunku suffered an injury just before the tournament. He has not featured in any of their matches so far but applied the magic touch when it mattered the most.

Kolo Muani came on in the 79th minute and scored just 44 seconds after stepping onto the pitch with his first touch of the ball. His goal was the third-quickest goal by a substitute in World Cup history.

OptaJean @OptaJean 44 - Randal Kolo Muani has scored the third-quickest goal for a substitute in World Cup history (44 seconds after coming on), only behind Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Sand in 1998 (26 seconds). Quick. 44 - Randal Kolo Muani has scored the third-quickest goal for a substitute in World Cup history (44 seconds after coming on), only behind Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Sand in 1998 (26 seconds). Quick. https://t.co/3x3ePscG24

#4. Hit - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe endured a poor start to the game and missed a big chance to score in the first period. He attempted three shots but hit the target just once as two efforts missed the mark. He won just six of his 13 duels and was dispossessed 12 times in a relatively tame performance.

Despite his lack of output in front of the goal, he did well to get past opponents, recording six dribbles. That makes it 21 for the tournament. He created the chance for France's second goal as he sliced through Morocco's defense with some brilliant footwork.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Kylian Mbappe - 21

🥈 Jamal Musial - 19

🥉 Lionel Messi - 15



Twinkle toes. Kylian Mbappe has completed more dribbles at the 2022 World Cup than any other Player:🥇 Kylian Mbappe - 21🥈 Jamal Musial - 19🥉 Lionel Messi - 15Twinkle toes. Kylian Mbappe has completed more dribbles at the 2022 World Cup than any other Player:🥇 Kylian Mbappe - 21🥈 Jamal Musial - 19🥉 Lionel Messi - 15Twinkle toes. ✨ https://t.co/C3dwKzmRN2

#3. Hit - Jawad El Yamiq

El Yamiq was a shining light in a rather dim Moroccan side as they looked battered and bruised after two huge games in which they emerged victorious. The wins against Spain and Portugal were monumental but were physically draining for the Atlas Lions. However, El Yamiq seemed to have energy in reserves.

He had 101 touches of the ball and won both his duels. He also made two interceptions and blocked one shot. El Yamiq produced a moment of magic as he attempted an overhead kick that forced Hugo Lloris to make a save at full stretch to push the ball onto the post. On another day, that would have been one of the best goals in World Cup history.

COPA90 @Copa90 📸 El Yamiq inches away from the spectacular 📸 El Yamiq inches away from the spectacular https://t.co/40wxaxab8u

#2. Flop - Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech put in a dull performance when Morocco needed him to add the spark to their fire the most. His distribution was inaccurate and he took too long before releasing the ball on several occasions. He was dispossessed an astounding 26 times throughout the game, which did not allow the Atlas Lions to gain any sort of control.

He failed to deliver a single accurate cross despite seven attempts and won just three of his 12 duels. Ziyech also failed to complete a single dribble in five attempts.

#1. Hit - Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez gave France the perfect start as he arrived in the box at the right time to get on the end of a loose ball a put it away. He was sharp on the left flank throughout the game and caused all sorts of problems with his runs and crosses. He was also combative in his duels and won nearly all of them. He also made four tackles and one clearance.

