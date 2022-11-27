France 2-1 Denmark: 5 Hits and flops as Les Bleus ride Mbappe masterclass to seal tense win | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Holders France rode a Kylian Mbappe brace to overcome familiar rivals Denmark 2-1 in an intriguing Group D clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 on Saturday (26 November)

While France chose a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation with Olivier Giroud fielded as the sole striker, the Danes fielded three center-backs and four midfielders in front to counter the potent French attack.

The game began with Denmark enjoying a good spell of possession as the 2018 winners sat back and held their shape.

Slowly, however, France began getting on the ball with Antoine Griezmann dropping deep and pulling the strings. Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele began their familiar dribble-and-run routine simultaneously.

The first great chance fell to Adrian Rabiot in the 21st minute as his powerful header from a Griezmann corner was parried away by Kasper Schemeichel.

France's intensity seemed to ebb and flow as the game progressed and the Danes utilized this lacuna well on counters. Andreas Cornelius got on the end of one such quick break in the 35th but shot narrowly wide.

Meanwhile, Mbappe blasted over from a Dembele cross from the right on the half volley while unmarked and both Giroud and Griezmann were also off target from good positions as the first half dragged to a close.

The scoring was opened in the 61st minute as Mbappe ran with purpose at the Dane defense from the left wing, then found Theo Hernandez with a reverse pass. His low cross was met by the PSG man from close range and France were 1-0 up.

The lead lasted a little more than six minutes as the Danes roared back into the game with purpose. Andreas Kristensen headed home powerfully from a corner on one bounce in the 68th. Joachim Andersen had flicked it on to the path of the center-back from a Christian Eriksen corner.

The game wound towards a thrilling finale and the Danes seemed to have the upper hand in the search for the winner. Lindstrom first stung the fingers of Hugo Lloris with a powerful shot in the 72nd minute.

Later, substitute Martin Brathwaite got in front of Jules Kounde to meet a low cross from the right in the 81st but shot narrowly wide.

They would go on to rue those misses as Mbappe got on to the end of a curling Griezmann cross from the right wing, right in front of Schemeichel in goal and bundled it home in the 86th minute.

France held on to secure two wins in two and are the first team to go through to the knockouts. Meanwhile, the Danes are placed precariously in third with one point and must beat Australia in their final game to progress.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Antoine Griezmann (France)

The Atletico Madrid forward has shined in an unfamiliar role in the two games he has played in so far. Griezmann is putatively the central figure in the three attackers behind the striker, but he does a lot more than attack.

Griezmann drops deep during turnovers to help out the double pivot, break up play and even go in for tackles. And in attack he is the creator-in-chief, using his vision and passing mastery to open up defenses. Griezmann made 81 per cent of his passes on the night and won a 100 per cent of his duels.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 That feeling when you’re the first team to advance to the Round of 16! That feeling when you’re the first team to advance to the Round of 16! 🙌#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022

#4 Flop- Andreas Cornelius (Denmark)

Danish manager Kasper Hjulmand showed great faith in Cornelius by starting him despite his epic miss in the last game. To be fair, he did not exactly make the most of his chance. He managed just one shot (off-target) and a 71 per cent pass success and was taken off at the break.

#3 Hit- Theo Hernandez (France)

Theo has grabbed his chance with both hands even if it's come under unfortunate circumstances. He was subbed in in place of his brother Lucas after the latter got injured in the first game and ruled out of the tournament. And there has been no lookning back.

Not only did he assist Mbappe's first goal on a characteristic overlapping run, he also put in a decent stint defensively, even though one or two crosses came in from that flank. He won five duels and made three clearances.

#2 Flop- Martin Brathwaite (Denmark)

The Danes might feel they deserved something from this game but where they lacked was a clinical finisher leading the line. After Cornelius was ineffective, Brathwaite was brought on in the second half. It's safe to say, the move did not work. The former Barca player made just one attempt at goal and missed it and had a woeful 3/6 passing accuracy.

#1 Hit- Kylian Mbappe (France)

What more can one say about this generational talent? Like the Australia game, Mbappe took time to get into the groove. But once he did, there was no looking back. His two goals were just the icing on the cake. Mbappe's dribbling, passing, crossing, shooting and assured touch lit up the stadium the moment he found his feet.

He was successful 90 per cent of the time he tried a pass and made three key ones during his stay on the pitch.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 385 votes