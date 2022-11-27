France 2-1 Denmark: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe's brace takes Les Bleus to the knockout phase | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France defeated Denmark 2-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to become the first team to qualify for the knockouts.

Les Bleus entered the game having come back from a goal down to defeat Australia 4-1 in their opening game. Olivier Giroud scored a brace in that game, becoming France's joint all-time top scorer. Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot scored the other two goals.

Denmark, on the other hand, were involved in a goalless draw against Tunisia in their opening game in the World Cup. Despite dominating possession and hitting the target five times, the Danes were unable to secure the win. They were eager to change that in this game.

Both France and Denmark made a decent start to the game as they shared possession equally in the first period. However, Les Bleus attempted far more shots on goal as they took 13 shots but hit the target just thrice. The Danish attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

The referee was pretty generous with his cards as he booked Andreas Christensen, Andreas Cornelius, and Jules Kounde in the first period. Midfielders from either side passed the ball well to progress it forward, resulting in an end-to-end game for the most part.

However, neither France nor Denmark took their chances in the first period as the score was 0-0 at half-time.

France made a good start to the second period and created most of the early chances. They passed the ball well and arrived in Denmark's box on multiple occasions. Theo Hernandez and Kylian Mbappe combined well as the latter scored to give Les Bleus the lead after 61 minutes. The quickness of the move was enough to beat Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark fought back and did not back down after falling a goal behind. Joachim Andersen assisted Andreas Christensen as they equalized just seven minutes after France's goal. Both managers then turned to their benches and made multiple changes. However, Mbappe had the last laugh after he scored the winning goal in the 86th minute following an assist from Griezmann.

France held on to secure an important win as Denmark will have it all to do in their final group game against Australia. On that note, let's take a look at how players from both sides performed.

France Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

Lloris made a decent start to the game but was beaten once in the first half but luckily the shot from Cornelius was just wide. He made just one save throughout the game.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

Kounde started the game well but was booked for a foul just before half-time. He made two clearances, two interceptions, and played four accurate long balls.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Varane made a decent start to the game and looked composed in defense. He won one duel and played one accurate long ball.

Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

Upamecano made a strong start to the game and looked good on the ball. He played five accurate long balls and won all four of his duels.

Theo Hernandez - 7.5/10

Hernandez made overlapping runs at regular intervals as he looked to offer France additional options in attack. He won six of his nine duels and played five key passes, two accurate crosses, and four accurate long balls.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni made a decent start to the game and looked sharp in midfield. He played two key passes and three accurate long balls. He also won five duels.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

Rabiot passed the ball well and looked good in midfield. He won six duels and made two clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles.

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/10

Dembele advanced the ball well and brought his teammates into the game with his distribution. He played three key passes, two accurate crosses, and two accurate long balls.

Antoine Griezmann - 8.5/10

Griezmann was France's chief creative outlet and dominated in the final third as he assisted Mbappe's second goal. He played three key passes, three accurate crosses, and five accurate long balls. He also won all six of his duels.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

Mbappe made a good start to the game and nearly broke through on goal before being hacked down by Christensen. He gave France the lead after 61 minutes and scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Olivier Giroud - 6.5/10

Giroud made a decent start to the game but was unable to get going as Denmark's defenders marked him well. He attempted two shots but both were off-target. He was replaced by Marcus Thuram after 63 minutes.

Substitutes

Marcus Thuram - 6/10

Thuram replaced Giroud in the second period and played well.

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

Coman came on in the second period and put in a good performance.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Konate came on in the second half and helped France close out the game.

Youssouf Fofana - N/A

He came on in second-half stoppage time and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Denmark Player Ratings

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10

Schmeichel was called into action early in the game and made two good saves in the first period. He made two more in the second half but was unable to deny Mbappe.

Joachim Andersen - 7/10

Andersen made a decent start to the game and was strong in the air. He won four duels and played six accurate long balls.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

Christensen looked solid in defense for Denmark but was lucky to remain on the pitch after testing his luck with a last-man challenge on Mbappe. He was cautioned for it, though. He made up for that by scoring for his side in the second period.

Victor Nelsson - 6.5/10

Nelsson looked solid in defense and looked determined to keep the French attackers at bay. He won six duels and made two interceptions and one clearance.

Rasmus Kristensen - 6/10

Kristensen made a decent start on the right flank and looked to contest every ball. He won seven of his 15 duels and played one key pass.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.5/10

Hojbjerg was his usual combative yet composed self in midfield as he distributed the ball well. He played a stunning 10 accurate long balls and won three of his four duels.

Christian Eriksen - 7.5/10

Eriksen was Denmark's chief distributor of the ball as he brought his teammates into the game. He played three key passes, two accurate crosses, and six accurate long balls.

Joakim Maehle - 6.5/10

Maehle made a strong start on the left flank and was sharp on the ball for Denmark.

Jesper Lindstrom - 6.5/10

Lindstrom found it difficult to get into the game as France were compact in defense.

Mikkel Damsgaard - 6.5/10

Damsgaard made a good start to the game and played well. He won four duels, played one key pass, one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Andreas Cornelius - 6/10

Cornelius played the first half of the game and was booked for a poor tackle. He was replaced by Martin Braithwaite.

Substitutes

Martin Braithwaite - 6.5/10

Braithwaite came on at half-time and put in a decent performance.

Kasper Dolberg - 6/10

Dolberg replaced Damsgaard and played well.

Alexander Bah & Christian Norgaard - N/A

Bah & Norgaard came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

