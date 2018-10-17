France 2-1 Germany: 5 Talking Points

Griezmann celebrates after scoring from the spot

In Tuesday's high-profile encounter the current World Cup winners pulled off an impressive comeback win against the former World Champions.

After being forced to look feckless against the Netherlands just 3 days ago, Germany looked a completely different outfit as they took charge of the first half. But France reiterated why they are the champions of the world by turning the game on its head in the second half.

It was Toni Kroos that opened the scoring, dispatching from the spot after the ref adjudged that Presnel Kimpembe handled the ball as he was trying to get in the way of Sane's cut back.

France equalized as Griezmann headed the ball over and above Manuel Neuer and into the netting at the end of a Lucas Hernandez cross. Les Bleues got a penalty of their own when Hummels bundled Matuidi inside the area. Griezmann slotted it home coolly and sealed the win for the Frenchmen.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the major talking points from the game.

#5 Joachim Low rolls the dice, springs a surprise

Low will be disappointed but has quite a few positives to take away from the game

After that 3-0 humbling at Amsterdam, Low gambled yet again and gave several of his usual starters a break. Low has shown a tendency to go with familiarity more often than not but this time, he made sure he chose effectiveness.

He made changes to the attacking line and made changes at the back, Kimmich playing centre-midfield and Sule and Hummels as the centre-backs.

And the young players afforded Germany to look completely different from their recent performances and provided balance as well. As a result, France were caught with the tail between their legs and looked disorganized and clueless as Germany kept on mounting attacks.

Too much space was often offered down the flanks as Leroy Sane and Werner played narrow and the wingbacks pushed up causing the man-marking roles the French were designated with to be thrown out the kitchen window. Schulz's performance as the left-back was impressive as well and should have convinced Low to choose the Hoffenheim player over an ageing Jonas Hector.

