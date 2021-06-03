France 3-0 Wales: Player ratings as the world champions secure statement victory | International friendly 2021

France brushed Wales aside 3-0 in Nice to secure an emphatic friendly win.

Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were on target for the reigning world champions. It was a night to forget for Karim Benzema, though, as he missed a penalty on his return to the French team.

The Real Madrid star had the first real chance of the night from the spot after Neco Williams was penalized for a handball and sent off. But his tame effort from 12 yards was kept out by goalkeeper Daniel Ward.

However, the Welsh side's celebrations were shortlived as Mbappe pounced on a rebound off Griezmann's long range effort. The Barcelona man later scored a stunning volley into the top corner after the break.

To rub more salt on the Dragons' wounds, Dembele came off the bench and tapped home into an empty net after Benzema's initial effort came off the post.

A resounding victory for the men in blue who face Bulgaria in their second and last friendly before the Euros, while Wales are at home to Albania.

Here are the player ratings for France:

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Easily his most comfortable outing for France in a while. The Spurs custodian was rarely tested and picked up a clean sheet too.

Benjamin Pavard - 6/10

He came off the back of a mediocre campaign with Bayern Munich and it showed in his performance. His crosses lacked the punch that made him a star at the World Cup a few years ago, while his defensive contributions weren't solid either.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Varane is no longer the reckoning force in the defense he used to be. He did almost nothing to change that theory tonight. The Real Madrid defender almost gave away a penalty late on too after hacking down Aaron Ramsey and went into the referee's books.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

With the Dragons rarely threatening, Kimpembe had little to do. He held his ground well when the visitors tried to conjure something in the attack.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

The France left-back made one good cross in the second minute of the match and faded thereafter. He was one of the players to get subbed off at half-time.

Paul Pogba - 7.5/10

Pogba was the heartbeat of France tonight, keeping the ball moving and knitting together a string of passes. He even tried his luck at goal but saw his ferocious effort saved by Ward.

Corentin Tolisso - 6/10

He was rarely seen and one nice sequence of exchanges with Benzema in the second-half was the only highlight of his game. Tolisso is expected to be the main man in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante for France at the Euros. If that's indeed true, he ought to do more.

Adrien Rabiot - 6.5/10

His deflected effort allowed Mbappe to steal the opener for France and made some nice touches in the game.

Antoine Griezmann - 8.5/10

The striker continued to climb up the all-time scoring charts for Les Blues with his 36th strike tonight, a stupendous volley into the top-bin. His link-ups with Mbappe were a joy to watch.

Most goals scored for France:



◎ Thierry Henry (51)

◎ Olivier Giroud (44)

◎ Michel Platini (41)

◉ Antoine Griezmann (36)



Griez is closing in on the top three. pic.twitter.com/vzHqfPPvz5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 2, 2021

Karim Benzema - 6/10

Benzema's long-awaited return with France ended in disappointment. He missed a penalty in the first-half, saw an effort saved and slammed a shot against the crossbar after the break. It was not the homecoming he had hoped for.

Benzema had more shots on target vs Wales in a friendly game than Giroud had shots at World Cup 2018. Ensure even your neighbour’s son knows this. — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) June 2, 2021

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

The PSG starlet prodded home a rebound off Griezmann's shot but then wasted a good chance to double his tally. His second-half was a hit and miss, though Mbappe set up the latter with a cheeky, no-look backheel pass.

Kylian Mbappe moves above Franck Ribery on France's top scorers list with his 17th goal for Les Bleus 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wNXgajfVMm — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021

Substitutes

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

He was on hand to turn in Benzema's deflected effort from close range and ensure France's third of the night. At the right place at the right time.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

Kounde made his international debut for France but could've done something against a more challenging opposition as Wales were no contest for him.

Lucas Digne - 7/10

It's a surprise that he's managed to find his way into the France squad but Digne put in an encouraging performance and made case to start at the Euros.

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

He laid one good cross for Mbappe, besides which there was little to write home about.

Moussa Sissoko - 6/10

He replaced Tolisso after the hour mark but was rarely seen in the game.

Wissam Ben Yedder - N/A

The in-form Monaco star will be hoping for more gametime in the next match as he came on too late tonight to warrant a rating.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar