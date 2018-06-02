Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

France 3-1 Italy: 3 key battles that decided the game

A look at 3 individual battles that helped decide the course of the game, as France thrashed Italy 3-1 in their International friendly.

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 09:08 IST
4.98K

France v Italy - International Friendly match
France cruised to a victory over Italy, showing the world what they are capable of

Roberto Mancini's second game in charge of the Azzurri did not turn out to be as happy as his first, as France cruised to a 3-1 win over Italy at the Allianz Riviera in front of a packed home crowd.

Goals from Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were more than enough to give France a much-needed confidence booster ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

With no World Cup to play for, Mancini put in a highly experimental squad and the lack of chemistry between the players was evident. To his credit, Didier Deschamps also tried his hand at a few newer players, with much more success to show for it.

As always, there were a few key battles that had a say in deciding the final outcome of the game. Here are 3 such battles:

#1 Samuel Umtiti vs Mario Balotelli

France v Italy - International Friendly match
A mixed game for Balotelli, as is
tradition

Recalled to the national team after not being able to take part in the world cup qualifiers under Ventura, Balotelli scored on his come back in the previous game against Saudi Arabia. This game, however, wasn't as successful.

Throughout his career, not many have been able to figure out what goes through Balotelli's head, including Super Mario himself. There are days when he looks like he could be the absolute best player in the world, and then there are days when it looks like he hasn't seen the inside of a football pitch.

This match was both of them rolled into one. Balotelli was instrumental in creating Italy's goal, first drawing the foul and then hitting the ball hard at Lloris before Bonucci's tap-in. But he missed a free header from 6 or 7 yards out that would have made the match completely different.

Also visible was his selfish streak, as he often chose to take a shot instead of the easy ball to a teammate nearby.

Umtiti opened the scoring for France by pouncing on a rebound, but his defensive duties on the night were found to be a little lacking. Of course, he did not have his usual partner in Varane but it is a sign of warning to the French coach.

Umtiti vs Balotelli - stats

Both teams were all over the pitch in terms of defending, Italy more so than France, but seeing as how France actually want to win the WC, it will be something they have to get better at.

Page 1 of 3 Next
International Friendlies 2018 France Football Italy Football Paul Pogba Antoine Griezmann Roberto Mancini Didier Deschamps
3 Things that went right for France against Russia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Russia 1-3 France: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty misses in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 Thrilling Last Minute Goals At The UEFA European...
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
5 nations and their potential 2018 World Cup starting...
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Friendlies 2018
Matches Points Table
June - Week 1
FT SLO NET
1 - 1
FT AUS CZE
4 - 0
FT KOR BOS
1 - 3
FT GEO MAL
1 - 0
FT TUN TUR
2 - 2
FT FRA ITA
3 - 1
FT EGY COL
0 - 0
FT ALG CAP
2 - 3
Today THA CHI 05:00 PM
Today AUS GER 09:30 PM
Today ENG NIG 09:45 PM
Today SWE DEN 11:15 PM
PP GRE IRA
Today MON SLO 11:45 PM
Tomorrow BEL POR 12:15 AM
Tomorrow REP UNI 12:38 AM
Tomorrow ICE NOR 01:30 AM
Tomorrow NIG UGA 01:30 AM
PP KOS IRA
Tomorrow MEX SCO 05:30 AM
PP KOS COT
Tomorrow HON EL- 05:30 AM
Tomorrow ALB UKR 07:30 PM
Tomorrow BRA CRO 07:30 PM
Tomorrow AND CAP 08:30 PM
Tomorrow COS NOR 10:30 PM
Tomorrow SAU PER 11:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018