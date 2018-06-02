Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
France 3-1 Italy: 5 talking points from the international friendly

It was an intriguing matchup between Les Blues and the Azzurris in Nice.

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 10:09 IST
4.31K

France beat Italy in an entertaining friendly in Nice
France beat Italy in an entertaining friendly in Nice

France amped up the preparations for the World Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win over Italy in Nice. Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and an Ousmane Dembele stunner wrapped up a comprehensive victory, while Leonardo Bonucci’s goal for the Azzurri was a mere consolation.

Though the stakes were minimal, both sides fought tooth and nail, making a vibrant start to the game with an attacking intent. The opening half was lively and full of gilt-edged chances, while the second one started on a positive note too, as Italy flew out of the blocks in search of an equaliser.

The match deteriorated into mediocrity in the final 10 minutes, as a barrage of substitutions from either camp took the intensity off it. But both teams would be happy with their performances, having achieved their respective objectives.

There’s plenty to discuss here, but let’s zero in on the 5 major talking points from an exciting encounter:

#1 An international friendly that was anything but

Italy and France played out a thrillfest
Italy and France played out a thrillfest

France and Italy traversed different routes since the conclusion of the Euro 2016. But when they met at the Allianz Riviera, the European rivals appeared to be level on terms.

Whilst Les Blues bolstered their preparations for the World Cup with another encouraging win, the Azzurri showed positive signs on their road to recovery. Both teams played to the gallery, especially in a vibrant opening 45 minutes, when it seemed more like a Euro Cup match than an international friendly.

France raced to a 2-0 lead within the opening half an hour, but Italy staged a comeback shortly after Griezmann’s penalty, halving the deficit. Roberto Mancini’s men then upped the ante just seconds into the second-half, though the Blues only increased their cushion against the tide.

There were a total of 27 attempts made, 12 of which were on target - 6 each by both. France clearly had their sights on the World Cup, while Italy are successfully coming into their stride under Mancini. And together, today, they produced a footballing spectacle to remember


International Friendlies 2018 France Football Italy Football Mario Balotelli Paul Pogba Football
