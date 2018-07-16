France 4-2 Croatia: 3 player battles that decided the game, World Cup 2018

Paul Pogba dominated the midfield and was the vital cog to France's victory on the day

After an emotional turmoil of a month, the footballing carnival of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end. Only one team stands tall at the end of it all: Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus.

The French boss joined the glorious list of people to win the prestigious trophy as a captain, as well as a coach.

The final of the competition was a riveting contest between one of the tournament favourites against a team that had battled all odds to make it there. Eventually, the experience and exuberance of the French team helped them come out on top of the encounter, winning it 4-2 at the end of it all.

The opening goal of the match came off a cross from Antoine Griezmann, which was headed into his own net by Mario Mandzukic.

Croatia equalized just ten minutes later with a thumping strike from Ivan Perisic. France's second goal of the game came through a penalty, which was awarded to them after VAR consultation for a handball from the Croatian goalscorer. Paul Pogba doubled their lead in the second half before Kylian Mbappe buried the match with a strike in the 65th minute.

A forgettable moment from the French goalkeeper saw Mandzukic score the last goal of the game. However, France remained in control thereafter, clinching World Cup glory after 20 years with a 4-2 scoreline.

Listed below are three key battles that decided the outcome of the encounter:

#3 Lucas Hernandez vs Ante Rebic

The French left-back played a quiet role in the final, but an important one. His understated effort kept Ante Rebic at bay, minimizing the generation of Croatia's chances from the right flank.

Lucas Hernandez made a couple of very important interceptions through the game and cut the Croatian forward's dribble success by a substantial margin. Rebic had just one significant shot on goal through the game, which was handled by a sharp save from the French captain and goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris.

The attacking midfielder was substituted in the 71st minute, which was a testament to the limited impact that he had in the game and the authority with which Hernandez dealt with him on the day.