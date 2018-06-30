France 4-3 Argentina: 5 Talking Points as Argentina crash out of World Cup 2018

France are through to the final 8.

SCORE: (Griezmann(P) 13'; Pavard 57'; Mbappe 64',68') France 4-3 Argentina (di Maria 41'; Mercado 48'; Aguero 93')

France and Argentina played out a World Cup classic in a seven-goal encounter in the first Round of Sixteen fixture. Both sides have been below par so far in the competition with Argentina securing progression in the final moments of the game against Nigeria.

France, meanwhile, have struggled to get their rhythm going in Russia and struggled to put away minnows Australia and Peru with both sides pushing them all the way, and only squeezed past the group stage.

On the night, it was the antics of a certain teenager that overshadowed the wealth of talent on the field for France and the great Lionel Messi. In a game filled with chances, goals and numerous Talking Points, we managed to pick out 5 of them:

#5 Mbappe shocks Argentina back into their shell

Griezmann slots home the spot-kick.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most promising talents of his generation and is the second most expensive transfer in the history of the game. He will cost PSG around £166 million to get him permanently on their books after a loan season in the previous campaign.

The striker rose to prominence after a stellar season with Monaco, a couple of seasons ago, in which he breached the 30 mark with his goal tally. Not bad for someone who is still just 19 years old. An epic battle to win his signature ensued among the biggest clubs in the world but it was the Parisians who finally managed to lure the youngster to Parc des Princes.

He has been one of the brightest spots in a fairly lethargic-looking France unit in the competition so far and has used his pace and control to devastating effect for his side.

That blistering pace and competent close control were at display in the Round of Sixteen against Argentina too, as he picked up the ball deep inside his own half and rocketed past three players and before you knew it he was on the edge of the opposition penalty area.

He then poked the ball past Marcus Rojo who decided to take matters into his own hands and, rather foolishly, hauled the striker inside the 18-yard box and referee pointed to the spot.

Griezmann stepped up and slotted it calmly into the net after sending the keeper the wrong way.