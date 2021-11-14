France 8-0 Kazakhstan: 5 talking points as Kylian Mbappe quadruple helps Les Bleus seal qualification | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

France inflicted Kazakhstan their heaviest-ever defeat, an 8-0 demolition job in Paris, in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to qualify for the showpiece event in style.

Kylian Mbappe was the Man of the Match with a four-goal salvo, while Karim Benzema bagged a brace. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, from the spot, were also on target for the reigning world champions.

The Hawks were no match for their mighty hosts. The visitors crumbled down like a house of cards as their defence was sliced open with consummate ease by Didier Deschamps' men.

Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive



8-0 vs Iceland in June 1957

8-0 vs Luxembourg in December 1953



#frakaz #WCQ2022 8️⃣-0️⃣ - France🇫🇷 beat Kazakhstan 8-0 to equal their biggest win in a World Cup qualifier8-0 vs Iceland in June 19578-0 vs Luxembourg in December 1953 8️⃣-0️⃣ - France🇫🇷 beat Kazakhstan 8-0 to equal their biggest win in a World Cup qualifier8-0 vs Iceland in June 19578-0 vs Luxembourg in December 1953#frakaz #WCQ2022

France, who secured their biggest World Cup qualifying victory in over 60 years, will end their campaign away to Finland on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan will play a friendly with Tajikistan on the same day.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from a historic night in the French capital:

#5 Kazakhstan slump to their heaviest-ever defeat

Kazakhstan conceded eight goals for the first time in their 29-year history.

Kazakhstan, ranked 125 in the world, were the weakest side in Group D. Coming into this game, they were languishing at the bottom without a single victory in seven qualifying games.

Yet no one could have predicted this result, as France only won the reverse fixture 2-0 in March, helped by an own goal from Serhiy Malyi. But things couldn't have been more different when the two teams renewed acquaintances on Saturday.

The reigning world champions cruised past their overmatched visitors like bowling balls knocking down skittles. Kazakhstan were completely in sixes and sevens in defence, although they looked dangerous early on. However, they succumbed to their heaviest-ever defeat in their history as France registered their first eight-goal win in seven years.

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 - Craig King @FootballSwissEN Kazakhstan suffer their heaviest-ever defeat as they lose 8-0 to France in Paris. It eclipses their previous biggest losses, both 6-0, to Turkey and Russia in 2005 and 2008 respectively.



The biggest win for France since an 8-0 friendly victory over Jamaica in 2014. Kazakhstan suffer their heaviest-ever defeat as they lose 8-0 to France in Paris. It eclipses their previous biggest losses, both 6-0, to Turkey and Russia in 2005 and 2008 respectively.The biggest win for France since an 8-0 friendly victory over Jamaica in 2014.

Talgat Baysufinov's side endured their worst-ever defeat since becoming an independent nation in 1992.

#4 Imperious Kingsley Coman sizzles in mercurial first half for France

Kingsley Coman was a class act on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed all the headlines at the break with a scintillating first-half hat-trick. But Kingsley Coman was the real architect of the show with his mesmeric creativity and blistering runs.

The 25-year-old had acres of space down the right to run into. He gleefully bombarded the flank to get into good attacking positions and link up with his attackers.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kingsley Coman’s first half by numbers vs. Kazakhstan:



94% pass accuracy

54 touches

8 crosses

4 duels won

3 successful take-ons

3 chances created

2 big chances created

2 assists



Superb. 👏👏 Kingsley Coman’s first half by numbers vs. Kazakhstan: 94% pass accuracy 54 touches 8 crosses4 duels won 3 successful take-ons 3 chances created 2 big chances created 2 assists Superb. 👏👏 https://t.co/iI6ZfGqQIS

Both his assists for Mbappe were top notch. The first was a perfectly weighted low drive inside the final third, while the second a wonderful cross that eluded a Kazakh defender.

Although Coman's impact waned after the break, the Bayern Munich man demonstrated his class in that mercurial first half. In the process, he showed why he ought to start every game for France.

Edited by Bhargav