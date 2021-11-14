France 8-0 Kazakhstan: Les Blues player ratings as Kylian Mbappe quadruple helps secure qualification in style | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

France inflicted Kazakhstan their heaviest-ever defeat, a 8-0 shellacking, at the Parc des Princes in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Kylian Mbappe netted four, including three strikes in the first half, while Karim Benzema bagged a brace. Antoine Griezmann struck one from the spot while Adrien Rabiot was also on target for the rampant Les Blues.

Kazakhstan appeared to test Hugo Lloris in the first half, but never really troubled the reigning world champions enough to go down limply. With their biggest qualifying win since 1957, France have confirmed their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style. They'll now close out their qualifying campaign next week away to Finland.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for France in their dominant win against Kazakhstan:

Hugo Lloris - 7.5/10

The France captain was tested in the first half by the visitors, but eventually kept a comfortable clean sheet.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

With Kazakhstan never really threatening, Kounde had little to worry about at the back. He used the opportunity to help the team out offensively, laying six long balls.

Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

He conceded a free-kick early on, but was generally sound in defence.

Lucas Hernandez - 8/10

His long balls were accurate, and Hernandez also combined with his brother Theo to set up Benzema's first goal.

Kingsley Coman - 8.5/10

The Bayern Munich star ran the show in the first half for France. He set up two Mbappe goals too, but his impact waned after the break.

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

The midfield maestro went about his duties as usual. But Kante's contribution was overshadowed on a goal-crazy night for his more advanced teammates.

Adrien Rabiot - 8/10

Back at his old stomping ground, Rabiot was irrepressible in midfield. He also got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Theo Hernandez - 8/10

A force to be reckoned with down the left for France, Hernandez capped off a fine attacking performance with two assists.

Antoine Griezmann - 8/10

He was quiet for much of the opening half, but burst to life in the second. Griezmann set up Rabiot before smashing home a thumping penalty.

Kylian Mbappe - 10/10

Four goals and an assist - what's more to say about Mbappe's performance on the night. It marked the first time since 1958 that a France player scored four goals in a game.

OptaJean @OptaJean 4 - Kylian Mbappé is the first player to score 4+ goals with France since Just Fontaine in June 1958 against West Germany (also 4). Sniper. #FRAKAZ 4 - Kylian Mbappé is the first player to score 4+ goals with France since Just Fontaine in June 1958 against West Germany (also 4). Sniper. #FRAKAZ https://t.co/p1vETQ16pA

Karim Benzema - 9/10

He was involved in creating France's first goal and then struck twice in the second half.

Ratings of France substitutes against Kazakhstan

Moussa Diaby - 7.5/10

He almost immediately got on the scoresheet, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Diaby set up Mbappe up for France's eighth, though.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

He got on the ball a few times, but nothing notable came out of that.

Benjamin Pavard - N/A

He was largely anonymous on the night as the game just whizzed past him.

Wissam Ben Yedder - N/A

He came on too late to make any impact in the game against Kazakhstan on Saturday.

