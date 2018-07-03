France and Brazil are favorites, but Uruguay is double World Cup winner

Belgium v Panama: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The favorites for the World Cup in Russia keep on falling one by one. We have already seen Germany, Argentina and Spain crash out of the Championship. Is there going to be a new winner, or will we once again see the same champion as before?

From the teams currently left in the tournament, Brazil, Uruguay, England and France have already been champions. The all-time leader Brazil have already won the title 5 times and are on the road to another one in Russia. However, Selecao have struggled thus far in the competition. They were covered by luck in their first game against Costa Rica, scoring twice in extra time. Neymar isn't playing his best and that's visible for everyone.

France keep on walking in Russia. Les Bleus have won their group in the first stage but haven't shown anything special until now. Even the crashing 4-3 win against Argentina was achieved more by mistakes from the opponent, than any spectacular performance. All stars like Grizman, Pogba, Mbape need to improve if they want to extend their run to the final.

The smallest country on this stage showed some great play in the first 4 matches. Uruguay maybe not among the favorites for the title, but surely is a team that needs to keep your eyes on. Suarez and Cavani were sort of sleepy in the group stage, but they are among the best attackers in the world at the moment. The quarter-final against France promises to be an amazing show.

England, ahh, England... No one put them as favorites for the title and I don't see them as one either. They scored a lot and won their place in the knockout round easy, but they haven't faced any real challenge yet. The match against Belgium had to be lost because England didn't want to face Brazil in the quarter-final.

And here we go with Belgium. The Red Devils have qualified for the World Cup scoring 43 goals in 10 games. Their attack continues to impress, scoring 9 goals in 3 matches so far. And most of the stars didn't even play against England. I haven't seen such a strong team and personally, this is my favorite for the title in Russia.

So if anyone asks me about the world champion I can tell them this. The big teams are slow, and they keep on falling one by one. We saw some really strong performances from Mexico, Colombia and the hosts of Russia... but who will win? At this moment I bet on Belgium. We have had 2 first-time winners in the last 5 World Cups - France in 1998 and Spain in 2010. Maybe, it's time for another one?