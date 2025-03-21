"France has to sack Deschamps if they want to compete", "They need Zidane ASAP" - Social media reacts as France lose 2-0 to Croatia

Fans have taken to social media to demand that France boss Didier Deschamps be sacked after his team's 2-0 loss to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal. The Frenchman led his nation to World Cup glory at the 2018 tournament in Russia and the final of the global showpiece event at the tournament's last edition in 2022.

Ad

After his side fell to strikes from Ante Budemir and Ivan Perisic, fans demanded Deschamps leave his role in charge of the European giants on social media platform X, with one post saying:

"France has to sack Deschamps if they want to compete for the WC next year..."

Another post said:

"France needs Zidane"

Another post said:

"After the EUROs there was no better time for the French Federation to replace Deschamps with Zidane but no"

Ad

Trending

Another post said:

"France turned down Zidane to keep Deschamps. They deserve nothing good"

Another post urged:

"France need Zidane ASAP"

The final post in our selection said:

"France should have sacked deschamps and appoint Zidane. He played boring football too much."

Didier Deschamps has been in charge of Les Bleus since July 2012 and has averaged 2.10 points per game in his 166 games in charge of his country to help them to The FIFA World Cup and UEFA Nations League.

Ad

France boss laments 'mistakes' in UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first-leg loss to Croatia.

Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps has lamented his side's mistakes in their 2-0 loss to Croatia in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal. The 2018 World Cup winners conceded goals to Ante Budemir and Ivan Perisic in the first half after Andrej Kramaric missed an 8th-minute penalty.

Ad

In a discussion with the press after the match, the Frenchman lamented the loss and his side's performance, saying via ysscores:

"We started the match with good intentions, but we made a lot of technical mistakes and inaccurate passes. We did not direct the play well, and when you give a team like Croatia such opportunities, you pay a heavy price."

Ad

The World Cup-winning manager continued, saying:

"I was not pleased with the team's performance in the first half, and if it weren't for Mike Maignan's save from the penalty, the score would have been worse. We improved in the second half and had more control, but we lacked offensive effectiveness."

The French tactician concluded by looking forward to the return leg, saying:

Ad

"Right now, I am not thinking about it. We first need to assess the players' condition after recovery, then we will decide on the appropriate lineup. Even with the substitution of Konaté for Upamecano in the second half, we performed better, which gives us some confidence."

Les Bleus will face Croatia in the return leg on Sunday, March 23rd. They hope to overturn the two-goal deficit they incurred in the first leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback