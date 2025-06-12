France U21 vs Georgia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

France U21 will face Georgia U21 at the Stadion pod Dubnom on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. Les Bleuets failed to pick up maximum points in their group opener and now sit second in Group C with one point.

They played out a goalless draw against Portugal U21 in their opening game on Wednesday, finding themselves on the back foot for much of the first half. They, however, stepped things up significantly in the second half and created a couple of chances to take the lead, but failed to convert.

Georgia U21, meanwhile, locked horns with Poland U21 on the opening day and picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Nodar Lominadze opened the scoring for the Crusaders early in the second half before Vasilios Gordeziani came off the bench to tap home a late winner and secure a crucial victory for Ramaz Svanadze's men.

Georgia now sit atop Group C with three points and will do their qualification chances a world of good with a positive result against the group favorites this weekend.

France U21 vs Georgia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two U21 sides, with France coming out on top in each of those games.

The two teams last faced off in a U21 European Championship qualifying clash back in September 2020, which Les Bleuets won 2-0.

The Crusaders are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Wednesday's game saw France fail to get on the scoresheet for the first time since November 2023.

France U21 vs Georgia U21 Prediction

France will be disappointed not to have come away with maximum points last time out and that should provide extra motivation ahead of the weekend clash. They are one of the strongest sides in the continental showpiece this year and will hope the scoreline on Saturday reflects that.

Georgia, meanwhile, did well to secure maximum points on Wednesday but will recognize the weight of their next challenge. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically, conceding 10 goals in just three games against Les Bleuets, and they could lose this one.

Prediction: France U21 3-1 Georgia U21

France U21 vs Georgia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: France to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

