France U21 vs Georgia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:44 GMT
Portugal v France - UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 Group Stage - Source: Getty
France will face Georgia - UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 Group Stage - Source: Getty

France U21 will face Georgia U21 at the Stadion pod Dubnom on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. Les Bleuets failed to pick up maximum points in their group opener and now sit second in Group C with one point.

They played out a goalless draw against Portugal U21 in their opening game on Wednesday, finding themselves on the back foot for much of the first half. They, however, stepped things up significantly in the second half and created a couple of chances to take the lead, but failed to convert.

Georgia U21, meanwhile, locked horns with Poland U21 on the opening day and picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Nodar Lominadze opened the scoring for the Crusaders early in the second half before Vasilios Gordeziani came off the bench to tap home a late winner and secure a crucial victory for Ramaz Svanadze's men.

Georgia now sit atop Group C with three points and will do their qualification chances a world of good with a positive result against the group favorites this weekend.

France U21 vs Georgia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been three meetings between the two U21 sides, with France coming out on top in each of those games.
  • The two teams last faced off in a U21 European Championship qualifying clash back in September 2020, which Les Bleuets won 2-0.
  • The Crusaders are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.
  • Wednesday's game saw France fail to get on the scoresheet for the first time since November 2023.
France U21 vs Georgia U21 Prediction

France will be disappointed not to have come away with maximum points last time out and that should provide extra motivation ahead of the weekend clash. They are one of the strongest sides in the continental showpiece this year and will hope the scoreline on Saturday reflects that.

Georgia, meanwhile, did well to secure maximum points on Wednesday but will recognize the weight of their next challenge. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically, conceding 10 goals in just three games against Les Bleuets, and they could lose this one.

Prediction: France U21 3-1 Georgia U21

France U21 vs Georgia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: France to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

About the author
Soyoye Jedidiah

Soyoye Jedidiah

Twitter icon

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
