France U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2025

France U21 and Germany U21 clash in Košice on Wednesday for a high-octane semi-final clash between the European powerhouses in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Winners in 1988, France are one game away from reaching the showpiece again and demonstrated their title credentials with a nervy 3-2 win over Denmark in the last round.

Clement Bischoff fired the Danes in front after 18 minutes before Djaoui Cisse equalized for Les Bleuets minutes before halftime. Oliver Sorensen then restored the Nordic side's lead just after the restart, but France netted twice in the final 10 minutes through Quentin Merlin and Mathys Tel to fight back again and turn the match on its head.

For the first time since 2019, France are into the semi-finals again and now face another stern test against tournament favorites Germany, who needed extra time to beat Italy.

A riveting encounter ended all square at 2-2, with all four goals coming in the second half. Merlin Rohl then struck a 117th-minute goal for Antonio Di Salvo's side to take them into the last four.

France U21 vs Germany U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides in the past, with France U21 winning on exactly half the occasions and losing to Germany U21 just twice.

The European powerhouses have met in the championship just once before: in the quarter-finals of the 1996 edition, which ended 0-0 in the first leg, followed by a 4-1 victory for the Blues.

Three of the last four encounters between the sides have ended in a draw, including a pulsating 2-2 stalemate in their latest clash on 19 November 2024.

Germany U21's last win over France U21 came way back in October 2008 in a Euro U21 qualifying fixture.

With three goals against Italy, Germany continued their average of scoring at least twice in every game at this championship. They also boast a 100% win record in the competition.

France U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Germany U21 don't have a good record in the fixture, but this is their best chance to correct a few things. With four wins from four, they are the outright favorites for the title this year, having also demonstrated a clinical offensive vanguard.

France U21 will have the psychological advantage but may go down fighting.

Prediction: France U21 1-2 Germany U21

France U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Germany U21 to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

