France U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22, 2023

France U21 and Italy U21 face off at Cluj Arena in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Thursday (June 22).

The 24th edition of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship kicks off in Romania and Georgia on Wednesday. Besides the trophy, the tournament will serve as the European qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics. France qualify automatically as the Olympic hosts and will focus essentially on this competition.

Les Bleuets used the Maurice Revello Tournament, held in France from June 5 to 18, 2023, to prepare for the Championship. They were knocked out in the semifinals by Mexico, but manager Sylvain Ripoll said that he was satisfied with their campaign. He believes his team are fit enough to withstand Italy in the Group D opener.

Italy and Spain are the most successful teams in the European Under-21 Championship, with five titles apiece, while France have won it once. Italy remain one of the most tough teams at this level, but their pre-tournament campaign was below expectation. They lost three of five friendlies, winning twice.

Besides France, Gli Azzurrini will face two other tough sides, Norway and Switzerland, in Group D, considered among the strongest of the four groups. Italy are looking to clinch a sixth title and first since 2004. They're also eyeing a return to the Olympics men's football tournament since 2008.

France U21 vs Italy U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with France winning once and drawing the other.

France have participated in the Championship 11 times as opposed to 22 for Italy.

Both teams were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the previous edition in 2021.

Italy have scored eight goals and also conceded as many times in their last five games.

France have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Italy have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

France U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction

In the 2023 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, France scored 31 goals, spearheaded by Amine Gouiri with five goals. Sofiane Diop, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Enzo Le Fee scored thrice apiece. Les Bleuets boast an impressive attack battery.

Nicolp Rovella of Serie A side Monza was Italy’s top scorer in the qualifiers with three goals. Matteo Cancellieri, Lorenzo Lucca, Pietro Pellegri and Emanuel Vignato scored two goals apiece.

Expect a win for Italy based on their superior experience in the competition.

Prediction: France U21 1-2 Italy U21

France U21 vs Italy U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Italy U21

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Italy U21 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: France U21 to score - Yes

