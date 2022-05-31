France U-21 vs Serbia U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 European U-21 Championship Qualifiers

France U-21 take on Serbia U-21 at the Stade des Alpes in a European U-21 Championship qualifier on Thursday, with both sides being in contrasting form so far.

France are currently top of Group H, six points ahead of Ukraine U-21 in second. Sylvain Ripoll's side have been in incredible form recently, having won their last six games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Serbia U-21 on Thursday.

Serbia, on the other hand, have been in consistent form of late, having won only two of thier last five games. Goran Stevanovic's side are currently 3rd in Group H, two points behind Ukraine in second. They have won their last two games on the trot and will look to take that momentum into the game against France U-21 on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

France U-21 vs Serbia U-21 Head-to-Head

France have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won both of their last two meetings.

France came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2021. Goals from Amine Adli, Amine Gouiri and Rayan Cherki were enough to secure the win on the night.

France U-21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Serbia U-21 Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

France U-21 vs Serbia U-21 Team News

Olise will be a huge miss for France

France U-21

Michael Olise, Alexis Claude, Amine Adli and Rayan Cherki will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Michael Olise, Alexis Claude, Amine Adli, Rayan Cherki

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Serbia U-21

Serbia have no significant absentees from the squad. Stevanovic will have a full strength team to choose from for the game on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

France U-21 vs Serbia U-21 Predicted XI

France U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillaume Dietsch; Adrien Truffert, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Pierre Kalulu; Eduardo Camavinga, Khephren Thurram, Joris Chotard; Nathan N'Goumou, Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga, Amine Gouiri

Serbia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Milos Gordic; Damjan Danicic, Boris Popovic, Dimitrije Kamenovic, Viktor Rogan; Damjan Pavlovic, Marko Ivezic, Ivan Ilic; Nemanja Jovic, Nikola Terzic, Slobodan Tedic

France U-21 vs Serbia U-21 Prediction

It's hard to see France losing this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict France will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: France U-21 2-0 Serbia U-21

