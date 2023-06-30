France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023

France face off against Ukraine at Cluj Arena in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Sunday (July 2).

As hosts, France have automatically qualified for the men's football tournament of the 2024 Olympics but are in search of a second UEFA Under-21 Euro title. They won the championship in 1988 and finished runners-up in 2002.

France had a flawless run in the group stage, winning all three games, against Italy 2-1, Norway 1-0 and Switzerland 4-1. They topped Group D with nine points - the second team, alongside England – to bag full points - in the tournament group stage. France and Ukraine last met in the U21 Euro qualification in 2022, which ended 3-3.

Ukraine, meanwhile, are making their fourth appearance and are having an impressive campaign. They finished second in Group B with seven pointsta, level with table toppers Spain. They beat Croatia 2-0, Romania 1-0 and drew against Spain 2-2. Ukraine are looking to win their first UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Young Men came close in 2006 when they reached the final but lost to Netherlands. Motivation could be a determining factor in the clash, according to Ukraine manager Ruslan Rotan.

“At this stage, France have little to play for as opposed to us. We are fighting to go to the Games, they are already there,” he says.

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games against Ukraine.

Four of their seven clashes have ended in draws.

France have scored seven goals and conceded six in their last five games.

Ukraine have scored nine times and conceded four goals in their last five outings.

France have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Ukraine have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: France – W-W-W-L-L; Ukraine – D-W-W-D-W

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction

Lyon forward Bradley Barcola has been a thorn in the flesh of many defenders in the tournament. He boasts two goals for France, while Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki and Amine Gouiri have netted once apiece.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk centre-forward Danylo Sikan is Ukraine’s main attacking threat. He has scored once in the competition and four times this year for the team.

Expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: France 2-2 Ukraine

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: France U21 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ukraine U21 to score - Yes

