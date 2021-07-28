France U23 vs Japan U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021 

France U23 and Japan U23 will trade tackles at Yokohama Stadium on matchday three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's tournament.

France come into the game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 victory over South Africa U23 on Sunday. Incredibly, all seven goals were scored in an exciting second half, with Andre-Pierre Gignac helping himself to a hat-trick.

Japan U23 picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over Mexico. Ritsu Doan and Takefusa Kubo scored first-half goals to give the Asians all three points.

That victory propelled Hajime Moriyasu's side to the summit of Group A with maximum points picked up from two games. France are in third spot on three points and need a victory to boost their chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

France U23 vs Japan U23 Head-to-Head

Both sides met in the quarterfinals of the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. Japan ran out 3-1 winners, with Kunishige Kamamota and Mashashe Watanabe getting on the scoresheet in what was an eventual third-place finish.

France picked up a friendly victory over South Korea before the tournament. Japan are unbeaten in their last seven games.

France U23 form guide: W-L-W

Japan U23 form guide: W-W-D-W-W

France U23 vs Japan U23 Team News

France U23

There are no injuries or suspension worries for coach Sylvain Ripoll.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan U23

There are also no suspensions or injury worries for the hosts ahead of this enticing battle.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

France U23 vs Japan U23 Predicted XI

France U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Clement Michelin, Pierre Kalulu, Modibo Sagnan, Melvin Bard, Teji Savanier, Lucas Tousart, Florian Thauvin, Alexis Beka Beka, Randal Kolo Muani, Andre-Pierre Gignac

Japan U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kosei Tani, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Ko Itakura, Yuta Nakayama, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, Koji Miyoshi, Daichi Hayashi

France U23 vs Japan U23 Prediction

Japan have been emphatic in their displays over the last few months and home advantage could also factor in their favor. France U23, on the other hand, have not performed at their best and their need for all three points could leave space behind to be exploited.

France's defense has looked pretty porous and the home side are bound to get goalscoring chances. Japan need just one point to guarantee top spot in the group and we are backing them to get it in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: France U23 2-2 Japan U23

