France U23 vs South Africa U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Tokyo Olympics

France U23 are set to play South Africa U23 at the Saitama Stadium on Sunday in the group stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's football tournament.

France U23 come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Mexico U23 yesterday, Goals from Guadalajara attacker Alexis Vega, America midfielder Sebastian Cordova, Guadalajara winger Uriel Antuna and Santos Laguna striker Eduardo Aguirre ensured victory for Mexico U23. Veteran Tigres UANL striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the consolation goal for France U23.

South Africa U23, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Japan U23 yesterday. A second-half goal from Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo secured the win for Japan U23.

France U23 vs South Africa U23 Head-to-Head

There are no recent head-to-head encounters between the two sides.

L'Equipe de France Olympique s'incline face au Mexique 🇲🇽🇫🇷

🔜 Prochain match dimanche (10H) face à l'Afrique du Sud #MEXFRA #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/f0z28vkeyE — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 22, 2021

France U23 form guide at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: L

South Africa form guide at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: L

France U23 vs South Africa U23 Team News

France U23

France U23 have named the likes of experienced striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, World Cup winner Florian Thauvin and Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier in the squad. Hertha Berlin midfielder Lucas Tousart, AC Milan right-back Pierre Kalulu and young Paris Saint-Germain defender Timothee Pembele have also been named.

Rennes defender Jeremy Gelin was replaced by Everton left-back Niels Nkounkou due to injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

South Africa U23

Meanwhile, South Africa U23 have the likes of Pacos de Ferreira forward Luther Singh and Braga B midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang as part of their squad. Orlando Pirates right-back James Monyane and Moroka Swallows attacker Kamohelo Mahlatsi have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: James Monyane, Kamohelo Mahlatsi

France U23 vs South Africa U23 Predicted XI

France U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Clement Michelin, Pierre Kalulu, Modibo Sagnan, Melvin Bard, Teji Savanier, Lucas Tousart, Florian Thauvin, Alexis Beka Beka, Randal Kolo Muani, Andre-Pierre Gignac

Andre-Pierre Gignac has played in Liga MX for six years and is Tigres’ all-time top scorer.



He scored a penalty against Mexico in the Olympics and apologised during his celebration 🙏🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/BVt3ln1mMy — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 22, 2021

South Africa U23 Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ronwen Williams, Thendo Mukumela, Luke Fleurs, Tercious Malepe, Reeve Frosler, Goodman Mosele, Teboho Mokoena, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Thabo Cele, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa

France U23 vs South Africa U23 Prediction

France U23 were shocked by Mexico U23 in their last game, and will be hoping for a better result against South Africa U23. France internationals like Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin need to produce more.

South Africa U23, on the other hand, have been rocked due to COVID-19. They produced a subdued performance against Japan U23, and will be the underdogs against France U23.

Sylvain Rispoli's side should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: France U23 2-0 South Africa U23

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Abhinav Anand