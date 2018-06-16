Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018, France vs Australia: 4 key players that will decide the game

A look at the 4 players who could have an impact on the outcome of the match.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 15:27 IST
202

Australia Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Trent Sainsbury

The match between Australia and France will be the first match in Group C, 6 hours before the kick-off between Peru and Denmark. It will be the 5th match of this year's World Cup and the match will take place on the third game-day of the mega tournament. Russia began the World Cup in grand style, defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the World Cup opener. Uruguay won a nail-biter against Egypt.

France will start this match as heavy favorites due to their formidable squad. Australia will have to do something miraculous to defeat them. But matches aren't won on paper and it will be interesting to see how the Australians fare. Here we will have a look at the five players who could influence the result of this match.

#4 Trent Sainsbury

The centre-back will play for the Socceroos and could even captain them if the pre-match press conference is anything to go by. He attended the pre-match press conference instead of actual captain, Mile Jedinak. There is a lot of talk about Jedinak having lost his place in the team. Back to Trent, he has represented Australia in 35 matches.

He is known to be a pretty solid and imposing defender and it remains to be seen if he can deliver an imposing performance. The French forwards could find it difficult if Trent can get himself going. He will have to be on his toes against France and give Australia a chance of causing an upset.

#3 Hugo Lloris

France Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Hugo Lloris

The French skipper will play a key role for them as a goalkeeper. He is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and will look to deliver a memorable performance for his team. He is a veteran of 98 caps and led them to the Final of the Euro 2016. He boats of lightning-fast reflexes as a goalie. He is formidable in one-on-one situations as well. He is a strong contender for the Golden Glove as well.

These factors could hamper Australia as they don't have a lot of good options in the attacking department.

He had 3 clean sheets in the 2014 World Cup which was held at Brazil. He would look to add to his tally of clean sheets with another one against the Australian strikers. He is the most capped goalkeeper for Les Bleus in their history and he will be important for them throughout the tournament.



