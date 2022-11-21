France vs Australia Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 8 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

France kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign this week as they take on Australia in a crucial game at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Les Bleus have an impressive squad at their disposal and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

With Denmark and France in their group, Australia face an uphill battle at the World Cup and will need to pull off a few upsets to extend their stay in Qatar. The Socceroos have a fair share of experience in the competition but will need to be wary of their more seasoned opponents.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WorldCup2022 Breaking: Karim Benzema will MISS the World Cup. Confirmed. He will not be part of France 26 man squad. Breaking: Karim Benzema will MISS the World Cup. Confirmed. He will not be part of France 26 man squad. 🚨🇫🇷 #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/vVLIl82yqB

France have several injuries to account for at the moment, with the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante ruled out of the tournament. The reigning champions have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to make the most of their formidable squad depth.

France vs Australia Head-to-Head stats

France have an impressive record against Australia and have won three of the five matches that have been played between the two teams. Australia have managed only one victory against France and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place at the 2018 World Cup and ended in a 2-1 victory for France. Australia gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to work hard to trouble their European opponents yet again this week.

France form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Australia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

France vs Australia: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

After a run of seven consecutive victories leading up to March 2022, France have won only one of their last six matches on the international stage and finished in third place in their UEFA Nations League group with only five points.

Australia qualified for the World Cup after winning a penalty shoot-out against Peru. The Socceroos are on a five-game winning streak at the moment, with their previous defeat coming against Saudi Arabia during their qualification campaign.

France are unbeaten in their last three games against Australia, scoring a total of nine goals in those matches. Australia's only victory against France came by a 1-0 scoreline in the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2001.

Olivier Giroud has scored 49 goals for France and is only two goals behind Thierry Henry's 51-goal record tally. With Karim Benzema injured, the AC Milan striker is set to lead the line for Les Bleus in the competition.

