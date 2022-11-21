France vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another important fixture this week as Australia take on Didier Deschamps' France side at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

France vs Australia Preview

Australia fought their way to the World Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory against Peru and are the underdogs in Group D. The Socceroos have had to deal with a few injury concerns and will need to play their hearts out in this fixture.

France, on the other hand, are bonafide contenders for the trophy yet again this year and have one of the most well-rounded squads in the competition. The reigning champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Denmark in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

France vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have a good record against Australia and have won three of the five matches played between the two sides, with the Socceroos securing only one victory.

The two teams clashed in the 2018 edition of the competition, with France securing a narrow 2-1 victory on the day.

Australia secured their only victory against France in the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2001, with Clayton Zane scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

France have qualified for their 16th World Cup and their seventh on the trot - the longest streak in their history.

France have reached the final of the FIFA World Cup in three of the last six editions - more than any other nation during this period.

France won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

France vs Australia Prediction

France are blessed with heaps of footballing talent but will be missing the services of a few key players going into the FIFA World Cup. With Karim Benzema ruled out for the duration of the tournament, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud will need to step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Australia have had their share of memorable moments at the World Cup in the past but will need to dig deep to make their mark on the tournament this year. France are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: France 3-1 Australia

France vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: France to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

