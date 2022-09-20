France vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The international break features a set of UEFA Nations League matches this week as France take on Austria at the Stade de France on Thursday. Both teams have plenty of work to do ahead of the FIFA World Cup and will look to make the most of this fixture.

Austria are currently in third place in Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League and have been inconsistent so far this year. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Austria in June this year and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

France, on the other hand, are at the bottom of their group at the moment and have been shockingly poor in this edition of the UEFA Nations League. Les Bleus suffered a 1-0 defeat against Croatia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

France vs Austria Head-to-Head

France have a good record against Austria and have won 12 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams. Austria have managed nine victories against France and can trouble their opponents on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

France form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-D-D-L

Austria form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-D-L-W

France vs Austria Team News

France have a depleted squad

France

France have a massive list of injuries with Karim Benzema, Lucas Digne, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, and Kingsley Coman unavailable for selection. Adrien Rabiot and Boubacar Kamara are also struggling with their fitness and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Karim Benzema, Lucas Digne, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, Kingsley Coman, Adrien Rabiot, Boubacar Kamara, Paul Pogba, Ibrahima Konate, Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria need to win this game

Austria

Konrad Laimer is a long-term injury concern for Austria and will not be able to feature in this game. Valentino Lazaro, Florian Grillitsch, and Stefan Ilsanker also have fitness concerns and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Austria Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mike Maignan; Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele

Austria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Heinz Lindner; Kevin Danso, Gernot Trauner, Philipp Lienhart; David Alaba, Stefan Lainer, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Christoph Baumgartner; Michael Gregoritsch, Marko Arnautovic

France vs Austria Prediction

France have been surprisingly poor in the UEFA Nations League this year and will need to make progress ahead of the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have been in impressive form over the past month and will need to step up in this fixture.

Austria have made progress under Ralf Rangnick and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. France are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: France 2-1 Austria

