France vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

France return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head-to-head with Azerbaijan on Friday. Aykhan Abbasov’s men journey to the Parc des Princes without a win in their last 12 matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dire run.

Kylian Mbappe turned in another headline-grabbing display at the Parc des Princes as he scored one and set up the second to help France fight back from behind and claim a 2-1 comeback victory over Iceland on September 9.

This came four days after Didier Deschamps’ side kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine courtesy of goals from Michael Olise and Mbappe.

France have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with the narrow 5-4 loss against Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinals on June 5 being the exception.

On the other hand, Emin Makhmudov came up trumps for Azerbaijan as he converted his 72nd-minute penalty to help them rescue a 1-1 draw against Ukraine last time out.

This was a much-improved display from Abbasov’s men, who kicked off their qualifying journey with a humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of Iceland on September 5.

Azerbaijan, who are currently 124th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have failed to win their last 12 matches in all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since narrowly beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in a friendly back in June 2024.

France vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between France and Azerbaijan, with Les Bleus claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.

Their first meeting came in December 1994, when France picked up a 2-0 victory in their UEFA European Championship clash before storming to a 10-0 win in September 1995.

France are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and one draw since September 2024.

Azerbaijan are on a run of nine straight competitive games without a win, losing seven and claiming two draws since a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the European Championship qualifiers back in November 2023.

France vs Azerbaijan Prediction

France have flown out of the blocks in the qualifiers and will be keen to take on an Azerbaijan side who have failed to taste victory in 12 straight games.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two nations, we are backing Les Bleus to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: France 4-0 Azerbaijan

France vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Azerbaijan’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

