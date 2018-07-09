France vs Belgium: 3 players to watch out for in the semifinal of World Cup 2018

32 teams started and now only four are left. Two of Europe's heavyweights will go head to head on 10th July for a spot in the final of FIFA World cup 2018. The other semi-final is between the dark horses of the tournament, Croatia and the three lions, England.

France defeated Uruguay in the quarterfinals with a scoreline of 2-0. Uruguay was the best team in terms of goals conceded (only one) before they were beaten by the French Team. On the other hand, Belgium dumped Brazil out of the World Cup which came as a shock for a few people.

Belgium and France will meet for the 74th time in all the competitions but only the very first time in the semifinals of a World cup. Saint Petersburg Stadium will host this extravaganza on 10th July.

Both the teams have an abundance of young talent in their ranks who performed superbly in this tournament. The average age of Belgium and France is 27 years and 26 years respectively.

Both the sides were a strong candidate to reach the semifinals of the tournament but the presence of the big teams like Germany and Brazil didn't allow them to have a high probability to win the World Cup but whichever side wins this game will be the favourite to win the tournament.

Belgium is No. 3 in the FIFA World Rankings and France is No. 7 but there isn't much to separate both the sides in this tournament. Many of the attacking players of both the teams would come in the top 10 of the World though they still have a bit to think about their defence.

He has been the best player for Belgium in this World Cup (yes! Kevin is the second best), scoring 4 goals and is just two goals behind Harry Kane, who is leading the race for the Golden Boot.

His scintillating performance against Brazil proved that how good he is as a team player. Roberto Martinez's tactical switch forced him to play as the right-winger with Kevin De Bruyne operating as a false nine but his display should have shut the mouths of a lot of his doubters.

His assist to Kevin De Bruyne was astonishing; took the ball from the central midfield and dribbled it away from the players. Brazil was hardly able to contain the 25-year old as his pace and power proved too much for them.