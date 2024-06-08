France vs Canada Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Canada lock horns with Didier Deschamps' France side at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Canada have done well in the CONCACAF Nations League but have been inconsistent over the past year. The North American outfit slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands last week and will need to bounce back in his fixture.

France, on the other hand, topped their group in the UEFA Euro qualifiers and have been impressive over the past year. Les Bleus eased past Luxembourg by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

France vs Canada Head-to-Head

France have a good historical record against Canada and have won the only match played between the two teams. The only game played between the two teams took place in 1986 and ended in a 1-0 victory for France.

Canada have never defeated France in a friendly encounter on the international stage and will look to try and change that this weekend.

France form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Canada form guide: L-W-L-W-L

France vs Canada Team News

France

Dayot Upamecano picked up a knock against Luxembourg and might not feature in this game. Aurelien Tchouameni is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Aurelien Tchouameni

Doubtful: Dayot Upamecano

Unavailable: None

Canada

Alistair Johnston picked up a knock against the Netherlands and might not feature in this game. Canada are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alistair Johnston

Unavailable: None

France vs Canada Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konate, Hernandez; Rabiot, Kante; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram

Canada Predicted XI (4-4-2): St. Clair; Laryea, Miller, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Hoilett; David, Larin

France vs Canada Prediction

France have a lethal forward line and will be intent on making the most of the pace in their ranks. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Canada can pack a punch but will be up against a formidable outfit on Sunday. France are the better team on paper and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: France 4-0 Canada