France vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

In their final game before the 2024 European Championship, France take on Chile in a friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday (March 26). This will be the first meeting between the two nations since a 1-1 stalemate at the Stade de la Mosson in August 2011.

France were at the receiving end of a 2-0 defeat to fellow European powerhouse Germany in a thrilling friendly at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday. Before that, Didier Deschamps’ men drew 2-2 with Greece in their final Euro 2024 qualifier, winning their qualifying group with 22 points from games.

France have lost once in five games, winning thrice, including an emphatic 14-0 victory over Gibraltar on November 18.

Chile, meanwhile, turned in a performance of the highest quality on Thursday, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Albania in a friendly at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Ricardo Gareca’s side were on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from three games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they sit eighth in the points table.

Chile are unbeaten in six friendlies since a 1-0 loss to Poland in November 2022.

France vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each team winning twice in five meetings.

Chile are unbeaten in six friendlies, winning four, since their narrow loss to Poland in November 2022.

France have lost once in seven home games across competitions: Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Germany.

Chile have won one of their last 11 away games across competitions, losing eight, since March 2022.

France vs Chile Prediction

Still licking their wounds from Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Germany, France will look to return to winning ways and restore some pride. Les Bleus are second in the FIFA rankings and should come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: France 3-1 Chile

France vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of France’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Les Bleus’ last seven outings.)